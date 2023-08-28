Highlights Arsenal's pursuit of Moises Caicedo fizzled out but they could sign a wonderful alternative.

They have played 96 more matches in the Premier League.

They also contribute a great deal more in the attacking phases of play.

Arsenal clearly need a spark to get their stuttered start to the Premier League season back on track, with one transfer rumour they could seek to turn into a reality…

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

The Gunners had seemingly enjoyed a fine summer window before their campaign got underway, but three unconvincing displays have drawn some of those decisions into question.

Large parts of it were dominated by their continued pursuit of Moises Caicedo too, despite their interest fizzling out as Chelsea instead moved to bring him in.

Having failed to land the Ecuador international in January, seeing two bids rejected, Brighton and Hove Albion eventually attained a British transfer record fee to sanction his exit.

Whilst Mikel Arteta will remain happy given he instead has Declan Rice, it still feels like they are lacking some firepower from midfield to take them to the next level.

Fortunately, they have already registered their interest in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz this summer, who would not only mark an upgrade on the Blues’ new 21-year-old general, but also add the necessary goals to truly kickstart their term.

The club were linked with a move originally last month, while Football Transfers value the Brazilian star at just €36.8m (£32m).

What is Douglas Luiz good at?

Although it may have been a hammer blow to lose out on Caicedo, for the eventual fee paid it would have been simply unsustainable to acquire both him and Rice in the same window.

However, with Luiz seemingly the cut-price option, there are plenty of similarities that suggest the 25-year-old could actually mark an upgrade on the lucrative star.

Especially given the attacking impetus that the former Manchester City ace would offer ahead of Chelsea's new man, with last season marking a standout one in front of goal.

Featuring in all but one of their league matches, he would score six and assist a further six.

Other starring assets support this figure further, as he added creativity and steely work rate to make him one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the division.

This was showcased in his 1.2 key passes, the best of any Villa player, and two tackles per game, the third-best in the squad, via Sofascore.

The latter statistic helps support the notion outlined by journalist Ashley Preece, who once branded him an "enforcer".

Whilst Caicedo may have enjoyed his finest year to date last campaign, there is still a gulf between him and Luiz that suggests the latter would mark a far greater option for Arteta's title-chasing outfit.

This is best outlined by just two goal contributions which are barely comparable to his alternative.

Whilst the new Chelsea star would still maintain 1.2 key passes per game, with his 2.7 tackles via Sofascore, a marked improvement, that slight increase in defensive work rate is hardly enough to justify such a lofty price swing.

It is also worth noting the difference in experience too, as Caicedo's move to Stamford Bridge makes more sense given the project being built by the new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are seeking to gain success now, and with Luiz boasting 143 appearances in the Premier League, 96 more than the former Independiente del Valle gem, that time at the top of the game could prove vital.

With aspirations of toppling the Citizens this season, and with deadline day now looming, such a switch would mark a stellar late deal for Arteta to complete, marking a better move than their old target.