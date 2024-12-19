Arsenal are now expected to pay the release clause in an attacker's contract to sign him next year, with the player reportedly agreeing to join Mikel Arteta's side already.

Arsenal targeting new forwards for Mikel Arteta

Striker Gabriel Jesus had only scored one goal in all competitions before Wednesday night, but the £265,000-per-week Brazilian enjoyed a much-needed confidence boost by scoring a hat-trick against Crystal Palace yesterday evening.

Jesus' excellent three finishes sent Arsenal into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and ended his own barren run, subsequently gifting Arteta some hope that his current options have what it takes to fire them back up the table, as they chase a first Premier League title in 21 years.

However, it is important to remember that there have been concerns about Arsenal's struggles to break down teams in a low block overall, and critics have pointed towards the club's need for fresh attacking options as we head into the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Reliable journalist Charles Watts personally believes that Arteta requires an "X-Factor" type player, and one who is capable of producing moments of magic out of nowhere against stubborn defensive sides.

This has led to suggestions that Arsenal are considering fresh attacking options in January, with West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus among the potential targets as we fast approach next month's crucial transfer window (talkSPORT).

Interim sporting director Jason Ayto, who is temporarily leading the club's recruitment drive alongside managing director Richard Garlick after Edu Gaspar's resignation, is also believed to be chasing Barcelona star Raphinha.

Arsenal have been in contact over signing Raphinha, according to some reports, while there are other suggestions that a new striker is being considered at N5 as well.

Reports throughout last week suggested that Arsenal could make a January swoop for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbian out of contract in 2026 and terms over a new deal still not agreed.

Now, according to a report from Spain, it appears Arsenal could actually be closing in on their first signing of the summer window.

Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro reaches agreement in principle to join Arsenal

Arsenal have cast their eyes on Las Palmas attacker Alberto Moleiro as a potential alternative to Martin Odegaard, but the north Londoners have allegedly taken a major step forward in pursuit of his signature.

Indeed, a Spanish media source sensationally claims this week that Moleiro has reached an agreement in principle to join Arsenal later in 2025, and the Gunners are now expected to pay his £50 million release clause.

The 21-year-old is seen as a creative midfield player who has the versatility and vision to slot seamlessly into Arteta's midfield, with his La Liga performances of late attracting attention from elite European clubs.

However, it is Arsenal who are said to be leading the pursuit for Moleiro. The Spaniard is Las Palmas' star attacker, with more dribbles completed on average than any of his teammates in the top flight this term, and he's joint-top of his side's charts in terms of shots attempted per 90 (WhoScored). Moleiro has also been called a "silky" forward player by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.