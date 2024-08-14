Club chiefs are expecting Tottenham to make a bid for their £34 million player after opening transfer talks, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou seemingly on the hunt for another fresh addition before deadline day.

Postecoglou refuses to rule out another Spurs signing after Solanke

After getting his top target and desired striker through the door in Dominic Solanke, Postecoglou has publicly refused to rule out the possibility of another signing before the cut-off.

Solanke, who will cost Spurs £65 million in total, scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, and it is believed Postecoglou had the Englishman at the top of his list in terms of potential new forward men (David Ornstein).

This is backed by the 58-year-old himself, who recently admitted to the media that he was "very keen" to bring the striker to Spurs.

“He was obviously one I was very keen to get in," said Postecoglou on signing Solanke.

"It took a while to get it over the line but I think he will be a great fit for us in terms of the player he is and the point of his career where he is at. I think he will be a good fit. As I said, we are a bit light in that front third in terms of adding quality not just to the squad but also to our team. He certainly does that. Pleased to get him on board and we have a week and a bit to work with him.”

The deal for Solanke means Postecoglou has finally replaced club record goalscorer and ex-superstar Harry Kane, 12 months after his multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

Following their move for the 26-year-old, and Postecoglou hinting there will be "activity" at Spurs towards the end of this transfer window, a position that the Lilywhites could look to reinforce is at full-back.

Emerson Royal finally completed his move to AC Milan from Spurs earlier this week, putting an end to his three-year spell in north London. The Brazilian's departure means Tottenham are one short of an alternative to Pedro Porro, and even Destiny Udogie, as Emerson played left-back on occasion last term.

Monaco expecting Tottenham bid for Vanderson after talks opened

Therefore, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team could be exploring the market for new options.

Tottenham have displayed a rumoured interest in re-signing Kyle Walker-Peters as one option, but Monaco right-back and Brazilian sensation Vanderson is another target.

According to UOL journalist Bruno Andrade, sharing news on X, Monaco are expecting a £34 million bid from Tottenham for Vanderson as Spurs open talks - coming after Emerson departed the club for Milan.

The former Gremio starlet played 20 Ligue 1 games for Monaco last season, scoring three goals and assisting one other, while averaging an impressive match rating per 90 of 7.01 according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old amassed similar numbers the season prior, so after two proven campaigns at the very top level in France, perhaps he's ready for a leap to the Premier League.

“Vanderson has been less consistent recently, but he is still a young player," said Rangers boss Philippe Clement in 2022.

"He had an exceptional adaptation here [last season]. We have already spoken about that. He is also a player who is and continues to interest lots of big clubs. That can possibly do something to the mindset, not that he didn’t have his feet on the ground, but Vanderson is very ambitious and a huge perfectionist.

“Every day he wants to be better than the last. That can give him a lot of pressure, lots of stress with all of the ambition that he has. We need to manage that more for him. If I left him to it, he would train for 18 hours a day. He is like that. Sometimes we need physical and mental breaks and he is a young player that needs to manage that. He will do it, because he has such a positive frame of mind.”