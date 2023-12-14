Celtic could lose a rising star at Parkhead either in January or the summer transfer window as talks are now said to be in the works between the man in question and two high-profile clubs, as per a report.

Celtic's questionable youth development...

Over the years, youth development has become an increasingly complex issue at Celtic despite the club retaining a core of long-serving homegrown players, such as Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Stephen Welsh, Anthony Ralston and Mikey Johnston. Several youngsters have elected to try their luck at first-team level elsewhere in recent times as the climb from underage, or more recently B team level, increases in difficulty at Parkhead.

Liverpool prospect Ben Doak, former viral wonderkid Karamoko Dembele, Liam Morrison, Barry Hepburn, Vincent Angelini, Leo Hjelde and Aidan Borland are just some recent examples of Lennoxtown's youth exodus over the past few years, which has prompted concern among fans of the Scottish Premiership holders as to where the next crop of talent may come from in Glasgow's east end.

One man in recent times who has looked certain to make the grade is Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Rocco Vata, who has already gone on to make four senior appearances at the club and has emerged at B team level as one to watch for the future (Vata statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic's next five fixtures - Scottish Premiership Opponent Venue Heart of Midlothian (H) Celtic Park Livingston (H) Celtic Park Dundee (A) Dens Park Rangers (H) Celtic Park St Mirren (A) SMiSA Stadium

Speaking about the Glasgow-born winger in the summer, Brendan Rodgers looked to have talked up his chances of potential integration into the senior side, stating in an interview cited by The Irish Independent: "I remember Rocco as a young player when I was here last. He’s developed physically. There are aspects of his game that he needs to work on to make the next jump but his attitude is good. He’s strong, quick, he wants to score goals. There is lots of development he needs, if he’s willing to do that."

Despite this, he could now be the next prodigious talent to slip through the fingers of Celtic before too long, as a new report on his future indicates.

Juventus and Monaco pencil in Rocco Vata talks

According to Football Scotland reporter Mark Hendry, European giants Juventus and Monaco have scheduled talks with Vata's entourage as his deal at Celtic runs into its final stages, which will leave the Irishman able to depart in summer 2024 for a nominal fee of £340,000 in cross-border compensation.

The Hoops are yet to propose any form of contract extension in an attempt to tie the 18-year-old down for the long term and both of his suitors sent scouts to watch him in action for his country's under-19 side. They also sent a delegation to watch a recent match between Celtic B and Brighton & Hove Albion's development squad, where Vata found the back of the net.

Starring in the Lowland League this campaign, Vata has registered nine goals in eight outings for Celtic B as he continues to blossom in Scotland's fifth tier (Vata statistics - Transfermarkt).

Labelled "exciting" by talent scout Jacek Kulig last year, it looks like Vata could now be snapped up by one of Europe's big guns unless the Hoops manage to act quickly to guarantee he remains in Glasgow.