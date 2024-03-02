It is believed that a European club have already secured the signing of a rising Tottenham starlet ahead of the summer.

Postecoglou wants Spurs academy improvement

Over the last few years, Spurs' academy has birthed some very promising talents, like Oliver Skipp, Dane Scarlett, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and, most recently, Jamie Donley to name a few.

Tottenham's Under-21s are currently top of their Premier League 2 table, remaining unbeaten whilst winning 11 out of their 12 league fixtures this season - a very promising sign that N17's academy is still prospering.

The Lilywhites have many more promising young talents coming through their youth system as well, like striker Mikey Moore, who's bagged an incredible 12 goals and seven assists in 10 Under-18 Premier League games this season.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th

However, despite these excellent signs, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is adamant that work still needs to be done at that level.

"I think we've got a lot of work to do in our academy and Simon Davies is certainly one that is putting a lot of emphasis and priority there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's academy recently.

"I don't think we have the production line other top clubs have, certainly not. Even currently that’s why we’re investing in some younger players, even for the first team. For us as a football club that's definitely the way forward. My brief at the moment is still very much around the first team and building a first team and you can do that while giving opportunities to young players.

"If anything I think for sustainable success it's the best way to go because the team grows together when it's guys of similar ages as long as you've got good experience around them.

"That's what we're doing at first team level. We've still got a lot of work to do at academy level. We've got a great man there in Simon who has worked at some of best academies going and he knows what’s needed. We've got some good coaches in there now. This year has been better but in terms of a production line of young players I think we’re still well behind other clubs."

Following Postecoglou's comments on the Spurs production line, it appears one youngster who certainly won't be playing his way into the first team is young defender Rio Bromfield.

Monchengladbach sign Rio Bromfield ahead of summer window

According to Gladbach Live, as translated by Sport Witness, Bromfield is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach from Tottenham ahead of next season.

The 15-year-old left-back, who is a fully fledged Germany Under-16 international, looks set to link up with youth international teammates Marcello Trippel, Elias Vali Fard and Can Güner. The deal hasn't been announced, but this report suggests the agreement is done.