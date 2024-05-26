A European club is working on a deal to sign one £14.5 million player from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, coming after his exceptional campaign.

Farke preparing for Championship play-off final with Leeds

The Whites face off against Southampton at Wembley today in a season-defining clash, and one which will determine whether manager Daniel Farke can guide Leeds back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Championship promotion hopefuls will be contending with Russell Martin for that same prize, with both the Saints and Leeds relegated to England's second tier in 2023 and narrowly missing out on an automatic spot.

It's one of the most tense, entertaining games football has to offer - and Farke is determined to reign triumphant as he eyes a return to Europe's most competitive, prestigious division.

"Nobody is more motivated than me," said Farke on the Championship play-off final.

"I wouldn’t sign a contract for any other club on this level. I don’t judge my time at Norwich as unfinished business, we were in the Premier League, last year I was in the Bundesliga, my aim is to work on the Premier League level. This is my big motivation, to work there again with an exciting club, it’s very special in different ways. If it was easy then it’s not my job. I always like challenges, where you can create something special.

Leeds United's last five results under Daniel Farke Leeds 4-0 Norwich Norwich 0-0 Leeds Leeds 1-2 Southampton QPR 4-0 Leeds Middlesbrough 3-4 Leeds

"If possible to create a bit of a legacy. There are coaching legends here at Leeds, we all know their names, hopefully in a few years when we can bring the club back, I can be proud I played a little part in the history of this club. First step is to return back to the Premier League.

"Play-off final is always special because it’s a do-or-die game, you can’t repair mistakes. You can repair over 46 games with some other good results. Cup games you have to be spot on, the focus is pretty special and the concentration level is very high."

The result of his hugely anticipated encounter will also have a real bearing on their transfer plans. Leeds want to sign Joe Rodon permanently, for example, with player sales also key to bolstering their summer kitty.

Max Wober has enjoyed an excellent temporary stint at Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, so he could be a candidate to bring in funds.

Gladbach working on deal to sign Wober from Leeds

As per Kronen Zeitung, as relayed by Sport Witness, Gladbach want to sign Wober from Leeds permanently and are working on a deal. The versatile "leader", as dubbed by Jesse Marsch, bagged two goals and three assists across 25 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Wober is tipped for stardom with Austria under Ralf Rangnick at the Euros by Kronen Zeitung following his excellent campaign, but other reports suggest Leeds will be demanding around £14.5 million to let him go for good.