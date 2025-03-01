Aston Villa chief Monchi and manager Unai Emery have agreed to make a move to sign a Premier League star this summer.

It has been a mixed season for the Villans, who have impressed in the Champions League by booking their place in the last 16. However, in the Premier League Villa sit in 10th place with 10 games to go, though Emery’s side are only five points behind Manchester City in fourth despite playing a game more than those above them.

There is still a good possibility Villa will make it three successive seasons in European competitions after a semi-final run in the Europa Conference League in 2023/24.

Should they do that, it could help Villa persuade targets to make the move to the Midlands this summer ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Aston Villa's next 5 Premier League fixtures Date Brentford vs Aston Villa March 8 Brighton vs Aston Villa April 1 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest April 5 Southampton vs Aston Villa April 12 Aston Villa vs Newcastle April 19

A number of players have been linked with moves to Villa Park, including recent rumours of a deal for Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

However, a new name has emerged on Villa’s radar, with Monchi and Emery agreeing he is the man to target.

Emery and Monchi agree on move to sign Maddison for Aston Villa

According to a report from Spain, Aston Villa look set to target Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison this summer. It is claimed that Emery and Monchi have agreed that the attacking midfielder is a player Villa need, and Spurs’ struggles this season could play into Villa’s hands.