Aston Villa transfer chief Monchi and manager Unai Emery are both convinced the club can strike a deal for a £79,000-per-week ace, following talks with his entourage.

Villa seal Champions League place as Monchi prepares for summer

It's been a historic full debut campaign for Emery, who has now officially guided Villa to Champions League qualification following Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Man City earlier this week.

The Spaniard has grown deeply popular with the fanbase after an exceptional last 19 months, following up Steven Gerrard's brief reign with real aplomb.

Villa will participate in Europe's most prestigious competition next season for the first time since 1983, with Emery's side boasting the fourth-best defensive record in the league and fifth-best in terms of goals scored.

Aston Villa's last five Premier League games Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool Brighton 1-0 Aston Villa Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa

Following what has been a very memorable 2023/24 for Villa supporters, attention now turns to the summer transfer window and how Monchi could seek to back Emery with crucial potential signings.

The Midlands side are looking to strengthen across the board, with reports suggesting this week Villa are in pole position to sign Villarreal attacker Alex Baena. The Spaniard could cost around £52 million to prise away from La Liga, as is the value of his release clause, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to trigger it.

Villa have also held talks with Kelechi Iheanacho, as the Nigeria international is set to leave Leicester City for nothing this summer after the expiry of his contract. Defensively, Atletico Madrid ace Reinildo Mandava is on Emery's personal radar, and reports have even claimed he's urged Monchi to make a move for the Mozambique ace.

Emery and Monchi are also looking at upgrades for the engine room, so much so that a Paris Saint-Germain player is turning their heads.

Emery and Monchi convinced Villa can strike Carlos Soler deal

According to HITC this week, the Birmingham giants have opened talks with PSG midfielder Carlos Soler.

The Spaniard, once a star at former club Valencia, has played more of a bit-part role this season at the Parc des Princes. He's managed just 11 Ligue 1 starts, with most of his 23 French top-flight appearances coming off the bench.

This has stirred doubt over his future under Luis Enrique, and HITC claims the 27-year-old has been offered out to Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham. However, it is Emery's men who are favourites to sign him.

Indeed, both Emery and Monchi are convinced Villa can strike a deal for Soler after holding discussions with his camp pre-summer. On a reported £79,000 per week at PSG, they wouldn't exactly have to break their wage bill to bring him to England, and Soler could be worth the punt based on the praise he has received.

“We know his quality,” former PSG coach Christophe Galtier said in 2022.

“He has technical quality and the ability to get into the opposition penalty area. He’s from the Spanish school, keeps things tight. He didn’t start many games, but he’s a scorer.”