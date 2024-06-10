Aston Villa are hoping to spend zero money in order to replace Matty Cash this summer with a player from the same city as the Poland international's likely destination.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Aston Villa are gearing up for Champions League football in the forthcoming campaign following a 4th-place finish in the Premier League last time out. Manager Unai Emery has plenty of experience in Europe, making it to the Champions League semi-finals with Villarreal and winning the Europa League on several occasions. However, the majority of his Villa side have little to no experience in Europe and are likely to need some help managing playing league and European football at the highest level.

Related Exceptional Luiz replacement: Premier League ace wants to join Aston Villa Unai Emery is eyeing up a reunion with one of his former players in the Midlands...

In turn, fresh names are expected to arrive at Villa Park over the summer as they bid to give a good account of themselves in the Champions League. Chelsea man Conor Gallagher has been named as a target for Villa, with the club believed to have already entered preliminary negotiations for the Englishman.

Elsewhere, Giovani Lo Celso, who worked under Emery during the second half of the 2021/22 season when he joined Villarreal on loan from Tottenham, is believed to be of interest to his former coach, while Villa have expressed an interest in making a swoop for Fulham star Andreas Pereira.

There was also speculation last week that Matty Cash could be on the way out the door following links to Chelsea full-back Reece James. And now, a fresh update on Villa's right-back spot has been provided.

Monchi ready to "go all in" to replace Aston Villa star

Recent reports from Italy stated that Aston Villa are "happy" to sell Matty Cash this summer, amid discussions with AC Milan. Now, Italian outlet Calciomercato [via Sport Witness] have shed further light on Cash's future and who the Villians may replace him with if he leaves.

The report claims AC Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada met with Aston Villa director Monchi to discuss the potential transfer of Cash, with the Midlands side said to be willing to part ways with the Poland international for around £17m. At the same time, Villa are looking at the other side of Milan to replace Cash, with Inter's Denzel Dumfries named as the main target to replace the 26-year-old.

In terms of a fee for the Dutch full-back, Inter are said to want £17m, meaning Aston Villa would effectively pay nothing for Dumfries if they sell Cash to AC Milan for the same price, and Monchi is ready to "go all in" for the Dutchman if Cash is indeed sold.

Dumfries is two years older than Cash at 28, but unlike the Villa man, he has experience playing at the highest level in Europe. He started the 2022/23 Champions League final, which saw Inter bested by Manchester City, and has notched another 29 appearances in the competition - something Villa would likely find useful heading into the 2024/25 campaign. Dumfries also, on paper at least, had a better 2023/24 league campaign than the Aston Villa man.