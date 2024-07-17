Whilst it's been a fairly positive summer transfer window for Unai Emery so far, Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is now reportedly considering the sale of one of the Spaniard's best players.

Aston Villa transfer news

The sale of Douglas Luiz aside, Aston Villa have arguably won the transfer window so far in the Premier League. The Villans have so far welcomed the likes of Ross Barkley, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, whilst their biggest signing could yet arrive in the form of Amadou Onana, with a deal reportedly agreed with Everton.

The Belgian will instantly replace Luiz and hand Emery the ultimate boost for years to come at the heart of his midfield. But as a big-money signing arrives, the Midlands club could be set to show the door to a crucial cog in the Spaniard's attack.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Monchi is now considering the sale of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad due to the player being eager to move, which will see the sporting director go against Emery to bid farewell to a player the manager reportedly rates highly.

Given that Diaby has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Saudi club, Monchi may personally decide it is best to cash in if Al Ittihad match Villa's £60m price tag this summer.

Diaby, of course, only arrived in the Midlands a year ago, before enjoying an impressive debut season. Yet, just one summer later, he could be set to become the latest Premier League player to swap English football for Saudi riches.

"Strong" Diaby was only just getting started

Losing Diaby just a year on from his Premier League arrival would deal Emery and his Aston Villa side a disappointing blow after qualifying for the Champions League last season. The former Bayer Leverkusen man was arguably only just getting started, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further nine in a solid debut campaign. Nonetheless, reports suggest that he has failed to resist the temptations that a move to the Saudi Pro League offers.

The winger will take some replacing, with the praise of Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes summing the 25-year-old up. He said via The Athletic: “Moussa Diaby is an extremely fast, technically strong striker whose qualities suit our game down to the ground."

It seems as though Villa's search for a replacement has already started, however, following links to the likes of Jaden Philogene. The former Villan could reunite with his boyhood club this summer in a full circle moment after an incredibly impressive campaign in the Championship with Hull City. In one swoop, Monchi could make profit and welcome a familiar face back to Villa Park this summer.

The domino effect that Diaby's exit could cause is certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.