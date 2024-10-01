Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on an overseas player because director of football Monchi is a big fan and has been for some time, according to a new report.

It has been a good start to the 2024/25 season for the Villans, but there will be disappointment that they couldn’t hold on to all three points against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon. However, Unai Emery and co. will be putting all their focus on their two massive games, as they face Bayern Munich and Manchester United this week.

Aston Villa transfer news

The season is very much starting to heat up, and all focus will be on the games as they come thick and fast, but like many other clubs, Aston Villa also seem to have their eye on the transfer business they may wish to conclude in 2025.

The Midlands side are said to be interested in signing Alex Baena from Villarreal, a player who Emery worked with when he was in charge of the Spanish team. The 23-year-old broke into the first team during Emery’s time at the club, and he has impressed a lot this season, so much so that Emery is keen to bring him to England.

As well as looking to sign Baena, Villa are among the teams tracking Bristol Rovers’ young star Kofi Shaw. The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene at the Memorial Stadium this season, featuring a handful of times, and his performances have caught the attention of Villa, Leeds United, and Southampton.

Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on a £5.5m Atletico starlet

According to TBR Football, Aston Villa are closely monitoring Atletico Madrid’s Samuel Lino. Emery is keen to improve his options on the left-hand side, as Lino is capable of playing as an attacker as well as a wing-back.

The report states that Lino is one that Villa are seriously keeping a close eye on, as Monchi has tracked the player ever since he moved to Atlético Madrid in 2022. The La Liga side is said to have paid 6.5m euros to sign Lino at the time, which is roughly £5.5 million.

The Brazilian started his football career at São Bernardo before moving to Flamengo under-20s on loan. Lino then joined Gil Vicente in Portugal in 2019 before he joined Atlético three years later. The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract when he joined the Spanish giants, meaning his deal runs out in the summer of 2027.

Samuel Lino's Atlético Madrid stats Apps 54 Goals 8 Assists 9

Lino spent his first season at Atlético being sent out on loan to Valencia, where he scored eight goals and recorded three assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. That loan has helped him break into the Atlético team, and it seems that Villa could now be ready to make a move thanks to Monchi's affection.