Following rumours that Moussa Diaby has agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is reportedly now working behind the scenes on a deal to sign an instant replacement for the winger.

Aston Villa transfer news

After the sale of Douglas Luiz, it seemed as though there would be no more major exits out of Villa Park this summer, before news emerged of Al Ittihad's interest in Diaby. Now, the former Bayer Leverkusen winger looks closer and closer to a departure just one year on from his arrival in the Midlands. Dealing Villa a major blow, they must now look for a replacement.

Whilst there is reportedly interest in Jaden Philogene, it doesn't seem as though the Hull City man would be arriving as a direct replacement for the Frenchman, perhaps instead just adding depth to Unai Emery's frontline. The Villans could seemingly win the race to re-sign their academy product in a full circle moment, before turning their attention towards what would be one of the transfers of the summer.

According to TeamTalk, Aston Villa have held talks to sign Nico Williams with his representatives and Monchi is working on a move to complete a deal behind the scenes, as the Villans look to beat the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona to the Spaniard's signature.

In an impressive move, Villa could sell Diaby for £60m and then secure the signature of Williams by triggering his reported release clause of €55m (£46m) this summer.

What's more, Emery has already green-lit the deal for the Euro 2024 star, perhaps adding to the belief that those in the Premier League could yet get a better look at the star who helped to break the Three Lions' hearts in Berlin.

"Incredible" Williams is better than Diaby

Swapping Diaby for Williams would just about represent the impressive nature of Aston Villa's transfer business in recent years. Monchi and the rest of those in charge at Villa Park have helped to hand Emery the keys to unlocking the biggest stage for the Midlands club ahead of next season and could now land their biggest arrival yet in the form of the Euro 2024 star.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nico Williams Moussa Diaby Goals 5 6 Assists 11 8 Take-ons Completed 86 29 Key Passes 47 47

As England found out in Berlin, Williams is a player who loves to take on his opposing defender and, more often than not, he's successful with that take-on. Some players would then lack the end product too, but the 22-year-old also has that in abundance following 16 goal involvements in La Liga last season.

Still in his early 20s, Williams is currently on a one-way journey to stardom, which could feature a stop in the Midlands along the way. Described as "incredible" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the young winger would undoubtedly be an instant upgrade on Diaby this summer.