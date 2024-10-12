Looking to add to what is already a wealth of attacking options, Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is now reportedly plotting a move to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign a player who's been in electric form so far this season.

Aston Villa transfer news

Even outside of the transfer window, Aston Villa have continued their solid business, securing Jhon Duran's long-term future with a fresh deal for a forward who has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League so far this season. Pushing Ollie Watkins all the way for a starting place, Unai Emery has the biggest selection headache of his Aston Villa tenure every passing week with two strikers of such calibre at his disposal.

In pursuit of back-to-back Champions League qualification, those in the Midlands may yet return to the transfer market in 2025 to compete with some of Europe's best away from the action as well as on the pitch.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Monchi is now plotting a move to sign Pavel Sulc for Aston Villa from Viktoria Plzen ahead of the likes of Spurs, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in 2025.

The Villans' sporting director has reportedly already sent scouts to watch the talented attacking midfielder in action as he potentially continues to plan his first move. Just 23 years old, Sulc stole plenty of headlines last season with his form and has carried that into the current campaign to attract the attention of Aston Villa in what could yet result in the biggest move of his career to date.

That said, with plenty of clubs chasing the Czech's signature, Villa will have to move as soon as possible if they want to sign Sulc in 2025.

"Incredible" Sulc is Premier League-ready

If there were any remaining doubts about Sulc's quality after last season, then they've since been put to bed by an excellent start in the current campaign. The attacking midfielder ended the last campaign with a staggering 22 goals and eight assists in 49 games in all competitions and has since scored six goals and set up a further three in his first 16 appearances this season.

Unsurprisingly, Sulc has earned plenty of praise as a result of those numbers, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbing the Czech Republic star's 2023/24 season "incredible" back in May.

If Villa make their move, then the Premier League may be left facing the frightening prospect of Sulc, Watkins and Duran all fitting into one side destined to fire the Midlands club into the Champions League once again.