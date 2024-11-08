Monchi and Aston Villa are preparing a transfer offer for a “superstar” player who has just lost his manager at his current club, according to a new report.

It has been a poor last ten days or so for the Villans, as defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night means it's no win in their last four games in all competitions. It doesn’t get much easier for Unai Emery’s side, as they face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Aston Villa transfer news

The last few results have been disappointing for Villa, but overall it has been another decent campaign for the Midlands side, and they will be hoping they can get out of this poor run of form as soon as possible, starting at Anfield. The January transfer window is around six weeks away from opening too, and it seems Villa could be very busy.

Both sporting director Monchi and manager Emery know La Liga well, and the pair have been keeping a close eye there so far this season - Villa are interested in signing Getafe’s Christantus Uche, a midfielder who has really excelled this season, and they are also interested in signing defender Loic Bade from Sevilla.

But the transfer stories don’t stop there, and they are not just looking at La Liga, as they also have their eye on a Premier League talent. The Villans are keeping a close eye on the progress of Tyler Dibling, who plays for Southampton, and are leading the race to secure his signature.

Monchi preparing Aston Villa transfer offer for Pedro Goncalves

According to A Bola, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are preparing an offer to sign Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves. The Villans had a representative in place for Sporting’s game against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night to watch Goncalves, and they are now preparing a move for January.

The 26-year-old, who has a release clause of £68 million, has been at Sporting since August 2020, when he joined from Famalicao. Goncalves has been an excellent player for the Portuguese side since joining and has been instrumental in them winning the Liga Portugal.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and recorded 12 assists in 32 league games, and his performances have seen him be labelled a “superstar” by journalist Jack Collins. This report states that Villa have been interested in the attacker since May this year and are now looking to secure his signing in January.

Pedro Goncalves' Sporting CP stats Apps 189 Goals 81 Assists 57

Villa were willing to offer 40 million euros (£33 million) at the end of last season, but then walked away when Sporting CP were looking for more. Monchi has now returned, and Villa now believe Sporting could be more flexible in their negotiations, perhaps conceding that some player overhaul is necessary after losing Ruben Amorim to Manchester United and promoting B-team manager Joao Pereira to the senior set-up.