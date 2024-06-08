Aston Villa and transfer chief Monchi are ready to formalise a bid for one £25.5 million defender, who has been called the "big star" of his country.

Villa struggle with PSR and may have to sell this summer

At the start of March, Villa announced pre-tax losses of just under £120 million for the 2022/23 season, which have been a cause for concern in the eyes of supporters.

NSWE lodged a proposal to the Premier League at a recent summit, suggesting that the losses which clubs can make over a rolling three-year period be increased. The current limit is £105 million in that time frame, and Villa wanted more leeway with a new £135 million cap.

However, this initiative was rejected outright at a vote, with 15 rival clubs going against it. Villa are one of a number of clubs who will have to make at least one sale by 30th June to avoid sanctions, according to Sky Sports, despite Unai Emery sealing Champions League qualification and millions in broadcasting revenue as a result.

"I think it’s a blow," said journalist Dan Bardell to Villa News, after their proposal to increase the loss threshold was snubbed.

"Obviously, the club are trying to push that through and you’d imagine that the difference in the two sums would alleviate Villa’s PSR problems. They’re now potentially going to have to sell someone by 30 June and from what I’m hearing they’re looking to shift someone to comply.

"I don’t think they are alone in that but in a summer where there’s an international tournament, the market is typically slow. It’s a difficult situation for Villa from everything that I’m hearing about it."

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz continues to attract interest from Arsenal as a potential sale, but Emery will be reluctant to lose such a star player who bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season.

Monchi will also have to work harder to navigate the market in terms of incomings. Cost-effective but quality options are a necessity in this situation, but one astute option could be Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

Aston Villa ready to formalise bid for Dumfries

The Netherlands international, who Rafael van der Vaart called his country's "big star", could leave Inter for just £25.5m this summer, with his contract expiring next year.

Denzel Dumfries' stats at Inter last season Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 492 Minutes played 1,965

That is according to Inter Live, which also claims that Aston Villa are ready to formalise a bid for Dumfries amid the ongoing uncertainty over his future at San Siro. The 28-year-old bagged four goals and four assists in 31 Serie A appearances last season as an attack-minded full-back, and there is little doubting he could do very well in the Premier League.

"He is really our very best player at the moment, he’s involved in everything," said Van der Vaart to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"He has provided seven assists in the last seven games, but it could have been even more. He is always on the move. A really great player. His touches are also good, which was different in the past. He is the ideal full-back."