Looking to compete with some of Europe's best both on and off the pitch, Monchi now reportedly wants Aston Villa to sign a player who's been compared to John Obi Mikel ahead of Chelsea.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans proved in the summer that they're here to stay when it comes to competing for a European place in the Premier League and they've since backed that up in the form of results. Losing just once in their opening seven league games - sitting fifth as a result - and even defeating European giants Bayern Munich in between in the Champions League, things can't get much better for those at Villa Park.

They won't want to stop there under Unai Emery, however. Whilst they've got the chance, there's no doubt that Aston Villa will want to put their Champions League status to good use by adding further reinforcements to their side in 2025.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Monchi now wants Aston Villa to sign Mario Dorgeles ahead of Chelsea after scouts compared the Nordsjaelland midfielder to former Premier League star John Obi Mikel. It's not just Chelsea that the Villans will be competing against, however, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brentford also reportedly keeping tabs on the 20-year-old in a busy battle for his signature.

Having won the race to sign Amadou Onana from Everton a few months ago, Aston Villa should be confident in their pursuit of yet another reinforcement and perhaps one that will complete Emery's midfield once and for all. When 2025 arrives, Dorgeles will be one to watch.

Why Dorgeles is a man in-demand

After making an excellent start to the campaign at Danish side Nordsjaelland, Dorgeles has become a man in-demand around European football. At just 20 years old, his best is still to come in what is an exciting thought given that only four midfielders in world football managed better ball retention than the Ivorian in the 2023/24 season.

What's more, if he is to follow in Obi Mikel's footsteps, then swapping Scandinavia for the Premier League certainly makes sense with Villa left hoping that he decides to add a fresh twist by moving to the Midlands instead of Stamford Bridge.

It's in the Midlands that Dorgeles could form an impressive partnership with current Villa star Onana. The Belgian has got off to the perfect start at Villa Park, quickly becoming one of Emery's most important players, and could now receive a boost in the form of a midfield partner when 2025 arrives.

With so many of Europe's top clubs keeping tabs on his progress, Dorgeles has the ultimate decision to make next year. Whether that ends in another vital addition to Emery's ever-advancing Aston Villa project remains to be seen, however, as they continue to take strides on and off the pitch.