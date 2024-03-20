Rangers are bracing themselves for a busy summer of ins and outs and one journalist has now delivered the latest news on the future of James Tavernier.

Tavernier closing in on Gers records

Now 32 years old, James Tavernier's exploits in the Scottish Premiership have written him firmly into the Rangers history books and means that he has already acquired legendary status at Ibrox.

Signed in 2015 from Wigan Athletic for a measly £250k, the rampaging right-back has made a name for himself at Ibrox as one of the most deadly defenders on the planet when it comes to producing goals and assists.

Set to surpass 450 appearances for the Glasgow giants this season, the Englishman has scored a massive 122 goals and grabbed an equally impressive 127 assists in that time, meaning that he is contributing a goal or an assist every other game on average. From right back, that is an immense return.

Top scoring defenders in history Ronald Koeman 253 Daniel Passarella 175 Fernando Hierro 163 Laurent Blanc 153 Sergio Ramos 138 Graham Alexander 130 James Tavernier 128

Though unlikely to ever catch Ronald Koeman at the top of the goalscoring defender charts, Tavernier has a strong chance of finishing his career just behind the iconic Dutchman should he continue his impressive returns. With 14 Scottish Premiership goals so far this season, he is showing no signs of slowing down. But are pastures new beckoning?

According to a report from transfer journalist Pete O'Rourke, Rangers are bracing themselves for interest from Saudi Arabia in Tavernier, and sources claim that the club would be 'powerless to resist' if the right offer were to come in.

A series of PIF clubs, led by Steven Gerrard's side Al-Ettifaq, are keen on adding the veteran defender to their ranks this summer, and while Rangers are 'not ready to allow Tavernier to leave the club', it is added that a 'well-placed source' at Ibrox has told the outlet “money talks”.

The full-back is under contract at Ibrox until 2028 as things stand, and is a key cog in Philippe Clement's side, but there is a possibility that 'a huge fee' could change that, though it is likely to have to be a record sale (which currently stands at the £20m received for Calvin Bassey). Speaking on his future earlier in the week, Tavernier admitted he doesn't know what is next.

“I love it every single day. When I wake up, I’m doing something that I love to do. I’ve always wanted to be a footballer and I’m still a kid at heart when it comes to playing this game.

"But when pressed further, he added that it 'is obviously down to Rangers. There are plenty of moving parts but I’m enjoying my football here, I’m loving been here and so do my family. I still feel young at heart. I still feel 21 but I’ll keep moving forward and keep working hard.”

In an ideal world, it seems as though all parties would like to continue at Ibrox. However, PIF may make an offer that just can't be refused.