Rangers chiefs could sell a star Ibrox "entertainer" for £8m in 2025, according to one pundit.

Clement still in charge at Rangers despite shock cup exit

Philippe Clement’s case to remain in charge as Gers boss took a big hit last time out, with Rangers being dumped out of the Scottish Cup to Championship side Queen's Park.

James Tavernier missed a late penalty and talking after the shock defeat, Clement said: "It was one moment. I won't take conclusions about the whole season from one moment. We wanted it too much, because of that there was no composure.

"Results like this, I'm frustrated about it. The only way for this club to get consistency for the future, to build something, is to keep consistency. The fans are right to be angry now. I'm angry also. It's unacceptable and the players know that."

There have been claims that it would cost Rangers £1.2m to part ways with the Belgian, who still has three-and-a-half years left on the new deal he signed at the beginning of the season. CEO Patrick Stewart recently admitted at a Gers’ Fan Advisory Board that the decision to keep Clement at Rangers ‘was not a financially driven’ call.

Related Rangers loanee who left in 2022 is now worth 2421% more than Lyall Cameron One of the best players in the Premier League this season was on loan at Rangers not that long ago, so how has this youngster risen to stardom?

Rangers have brought in under £15m in player sales over the last two seasons, so the club may soon need to balance the books after spending more than £25m during that time.

One player who could do that is forward Hamza Igamane, and an Ibrox exit claim has been made on the 22-year-old who has netted nine times in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Pundit makes exit claim on Rangers star Igamane

Pundit Derek Ferguson, speaking to Ibrox News, says it could cost up to £8m for Rangers to sell Igamane in what would be a 220% increase on the £2.5m they paid for the forward last summer.

Everton were keen on signing Igamane during the January transfer window, however, the Moroccan, as we know, remained in Glasgow and is under contract until 2029.

“Money talks. Whether it’s Everton, West Ham or whoever else, you’d be looking at between £6-8m to prise him away." Ferguson said.

“They brought in for around £2.5m and that’d be a nice profit. He’s lost his way over the past few games, but he’s already a fans favourite. He’s still young, he’s still progressing and improving, but he’s an entertainer. Fans certainly don’t want him to leave, but if something close to £8m is offered, it may sway Rangers’ mind.

“Then again, you have to see if the manager is still in place. If a new manager comes in, he might want to play a different brand of football. He’s a talented boy, Igamane, and you can see him playing down in England, but it’d take a good £8m to get him.”

Igamane's best-rated performances for Rangers WhoScored rating Nice 1-4 Rangers 9.82/10 Ross County 0-3 Rangers 8.63/10 Rangers 6-0 Kilmarnock 8.56/10 Motherwell 2-2 Rangers 8.22/10 Dundee United 1-3 Rangers 7.87/10

Igamane’s future is still a hot topic of conversation, and that could continue as we approach the end of the season and summer transfer window.