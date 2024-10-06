Ange Postecoglou will know that his Tottenham Hotspur side must defeat Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast for a chance to enter the October international break in the Premier League's top four.

It's not going to be easy given other results would need to go their way, while the Seagulls have started well under new boss Fabian Hürzeler, who earned the division's Manager of the Month award for August, albeit having failed to win in any of his past four games, drawing three.

Spurs skipper Son Heung-min is still sidelined having missed his side's past two matches with a hamstring injury, while Destiny Udogie is a fitness doubt at left-back.

After defeating Ferencváros in the Europa League on Thursday evening, Postecoglou is expected to ring the changes, with as many as seven anticipated.

GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Having yet to miss a minute in the Premier League after moving to Tottenham in an initial £17m deal, Guglielmo Vicario should start between the sticks once again this afternoon.

RB - Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro has been tremendous for Tottenham, with his all-encompassing approach to his duties on the right flank suggesting that he has what it takes to become one of Europe's foremost full-backs - if he is not already creeping into that conversation...

Pedro Porro: Premier League Stats (2024/25) Match Stats # Matches (starts) 6 (6) Goals 1 Shots on target per game 1.8 (0.5) Touches per game 81.2 Pass success rate 79% Key passes per game 2.0 Dribbles per game 0.3 Ball recoveries per game 4.2 Tackles & interceptions per game 3.8 Total duels won per game 4.2 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

He'll be pitted against the hosts' electric-paced winger Kaoru Mitoma, so will need to call upon his defensive game at the Amex this afternoon.

CB - Cristian Romero

Having started against Ferencváros, Cristian Romero played an important role and will be more than ready to take on Brighton on the south coast.

The tough-tackling titan won 11 duels in a dominant display, as per Sofascore, and will be the key to quelling the Seagulls' threat today.

CB - Radu Dragusin

Back in the starting line-up? Radu Dragusin has not enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, having been defeated at Newcastle United in his sole Premier League start, while he was sent off against Qarabag after just seven minutes in Tottenham's Europa League opener.

Still, Tottenham completed the signing from Genoa in a deal worth £27m in January, and he might be called upon in central defence as a personnel shift takes place at left-back...

LB - Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven might have to return to his occasional role at left-back, should Destiny Udogie indeed be ruled out due to injury. The hulking and athletic Dutchman has been excellent when moonlighting at left-back for Tottenham in the past and could be too much for Brighton to contain.

His loping pitch-long run against Manchester United handed him one of the finest assists you'll see this season, and he's just pretty brilliant, all told.

DM - Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur will be hoping to start once again in the English top flight, having started each of Tottenham's past three Premier League encounters.

Though Yves Bissouma is an excellent ball-winner, he's arguably not as rounded nor dynamic as his Uruguayan teammate, who has completed 93% of his passes this season and is vital for the system's fluency.

CM - Dejan Kulusevski

Pape Matar Sarr is making waves on the continent this year, but Dejan Kulusevski might just be Spurs' player of the season thus far, having been expertly refashioned into a central engine-like role.

Delighted with the Swede's progress, Postecoglou said: "He has an unbelievable capacity to run on and off the ball, his physical numbers are ridiculous and he has the quality to hurt teams with that."

CM - James Maddison

James Maddison ebbed and flowed during his maiden campaign as a Lilywhite, largely due to injury, but has been in fine fettle this season, posting one goal and three assists while performing with verve and intent.

He could be the key to unlocking a Brighton backline that's there for the taking. As per FBref, the 27-year-old ranks among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for passes attempted and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90.

RW - Brennan Johnson

What a turnaround. Things looked rather dour for Brennan Johnson following a poor start to the season that had led to some negativity spread across social media, but the winger has since silenced the critics with a haul of five goals from five matches.

The Wales international scored a stoppage-time winner against Brighton back in February, and he'll be desperate to step up and dominate at the AMEX this afternoon.

LW - Timo Werner

Fans might be clamouring for Mikey Moore, the 17-year-old wonderkid, to be unleashed from the outset against Brighton, but Timo Werner may be more likely to reprise his starting role in the Premier League.

The German has done very little since the summer, failing to score or assist across his four top-flight matches (only one start, to be fair) while taking just two shots, failing to create a big chance and completing 38% of his dribbles. He needs to step it up.

CF - Dominic Solanke

Justifiably recalled to the Three Lions squad for the forthcoming run of fixtures, Dominic Solanke has made a steady start to his Spurs career, scoring three goals and placing one assist from seven matches.

He might have joined in a club-record £65m deal, but the towering striker is proving that he has what it takes to impress in Ange's side this season - and he'll relish the chance to serve as the star man in Son's continuing absence.

Predicted Spurs line-up in full: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Pedro Porro, (CB) Cristian Romero, (CB) Radu Dragusin, (LB) Micky van de Ven; (DM) Rodrigo Bentancur, (CM) Dejan Kulusevski, (CM) James Maddison; (RW) Brennan Johnson, (LW) Timo Werner; (CF) Dominic Solanke