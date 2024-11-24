Chelsea could be set for a January auction as yet more clubs have contacted them over one of their talents who missed out on the win over Leicester City.

Chelsea made to work for Leicester City win

Enzo Maresca's return to Leicester City as Chelsea boss was straightforward for the most part, but almost went sour at the end.

An early goal from Nicolas Jackson, his seventh of the season in the Premier League, capitalised on Chelsea's dominance, but it was not until 15 minutes from time that they doubled their advantage when Enzo Fernandez nodded home after Jackson's initial effort had been well saved by Mads Hermansen.

Leicester offered very little but were denied a penalty minutes from time in controversial circumstances before being handed a spot kick in injury time, which Jordan Ayew duly converted to set up a nervy final few seconds for the visitors.

However, they held on for a deserved three points, to move them just a point behind Manchester City and placing them well in the hunt for the Premier League title with over a quarter of the campaign to go.

Chelsea's dominance over Leicester City Chelsea Leicester City Possession 63% 37% Shots 16 4 Shots on target 7 1 Touches in the opposition box 38 9 xG from open play 2.66 0.32

Not everyone has enjoyed the Blues' impressive start to the season; already there have been members of the "B" side (who Maresca uses in the cup competitions) linked with moves away, with forward Christopher Nkunku among those who have been touted with a departure in the coming months.

Now, another player could be on the move midway through the campaign.

Clubs ask about signing Chelsea outcast in January

That comes as Sport Witness have relayed reports that two more clubs have asked about highly-rated midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Signed from Inter Milan in the summer of 2022, Casadei has spent time out on loan since he arrived in west London, first with Reading and then under Maresca at Leicester City.

He has made just 15 appearances for Chelsea in two years, 10 fewer than he made during his six-month spell at the King Power Stadium, with 11 coming in the Premier League, totalling just 71 minutes of action.

Casadei is yet to feature in the top flight this season and wasn't part of the matchday squad at the King Power. He has made just two starts across all competitions, leaving a January exit seemingly likely either on loan or permanently.

Juventus and Inter have both been linked with moves for the Italian, but now Sport Witness relay claims that Serie A pair Genoa and Como have ‘come forward to ask for information’ about a potential January move, with it clear the player will leave in the New Year.

Monza are also in the race to sign the 21-year-old, while Feyenoord are also reportedly ready to "shell out more than €20m to get ahead of the competition" should the Blues be willing to let him leave permanently.

With his future seemingly lying away from Stamford Bridge and the likes of Romeo Lavia, Renato Veiga, Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of him in the pecking order, a sale at €20m would see the Blues make a profit, and could be the best solution for all parties.