Next season will be incredibly important for Tottenham Hotspur, as with a year under his belt and a squad he's now familiar with, the pressure will be on Ange Postecoglou to lead the club back into the Champions League.

However, the ease of the Australian's task will be greatly impacted by Daniel Levy and Co's actions in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, as with the right players, the North Londoners could find themselves flying up the Premier League table.

The good news is that the last few days have indicated that the club are intent on upgrading the squad, with Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke set to join.

The Englishman's clinical finishing will bring a cutting edge to Postecoglou's exciting style, and he could have an equally exciting player supplying the 26-year-old with chances, as reports have linked the club with a serious talent from north of the border who could be set to rival James Maddison for role of Chief creator.

Tottenham's pursuit of Solanke

After a relatively quiet summer of transfer activity, bar the signings of Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok, Spurs have burst into life over the last few days to secure the services of Solanke.

The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed early this morning that the Cherries have agreed to sell the Englishman to the Lilywhites for a "club-record fee," which Fabrizio Romano confirmed this afternoon to be £65m plus add-ons.

It's certainly a lot of money, but considering he scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances last season, it could prove to be value for money in the long run, especially if he can finish off the chances that come from Spurs' dynamic style of play under Postecoglou.

However, who exactly is going to provide him with the chances is an interesting question though, as Maddison didn't have a particularly good second half of last season and, according to reports from this week, the club have been offered the chance to sign a midfielder who enjoyed an exceptional 23/24, Matt O'Riley.

How O'Riley compares to Maddison

According to a recent update from Paul O'Keefe, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Celtic star O'Riley this summer, who is valued at around £25m.

Unfortunately, O'Keefe doesn't think that the North Londoners are that interested at this point in time, but let's compare the Dane to Maddison to see why they should be.

So the main thing to look at is their output, as it's their ability to create chances for the likes of Solanke and their ability to finish the chances given to them that matters most, and in this metric, it's a big win for the Celtic man.

For example, in 49 appearances for the Hoops last season, the "phenomenal" midfielder, as manager Brendan Rodgers dubbed him, scored 19 goals and, most importantly, provided 18 assists. This means he averaged a goal involvement every 1.32 games, which is seriously impressive regardless of the league.

In contrast, the former Leicester City ace scored four goals and provided nine assists in 30 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.30 games. However, the more concerning part about the Englishman's haul is that in his final 17 league matches, he produced just five goal involvements.

O'Riley vs Maddison Player O'Riley Maddison Appearances 49 30 Goals 19 4 Assists 18 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.75 0.43 All Stats via Transfermarkt

A drop-off in form like this wouldn't be an issue for Solanke next season if Postecoglou could rely on O'Riley to pick up some of the creative slack and provide the talented striker with plenty of opportunities to do what he does best: score. In fact, a midfield with both of them could be the perfect way to overwhelm weaker sides who deploy a stubborn low block.

Ultimately, it might not be a transfer we see happen, but based on his form for Celtic last season, £25m seems like a reasonable gamble for a player who could bring so much creativity to the midfield and get even more out of Solanke next season.