It's been about a year and a half since Tottenham Hotspur appointed Ange Postecoglou as their head coach.

Since then, the Australian has overseen three transfer windows - including this one - and it would be fair to say that while he's had a few misses, he's also had a few big hits.

The likes of Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Brennan Johnson and James Maddison have significantly impacted the club since arriving, as has club record signing Dominic Solanke.

The Englishman has been one of the team's better players this season but is now set to miss a "few weeks" through injury, and when he gets back, he may face fresh competition, as recent reports have touted an even more dangerous number nine with a move to N17.

Tottenham target Champions League striker

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are one of several top teams interested in Feyenoord's star striker, Santiago Gimenez.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Bailey claims that West Ham United have launched their first moves, having made contact with the Dutch side over a potential deal for the free-scoring forward this month.

However, the bad news for Spurs and the Irons is that, as things stand, it would appear as if Italian giants AC Milan will be the ones to secure his services, as they are confident of closing a £34m deal.

With that said, until all parties have signed on the dotted line, there is still a chance for the North Londoners to hijack the transfer, and given Gimenez's incredible ability and the price being mooted, that is what they should be doing, especially as the Mexican international could be even more dangerous than Solanke.

How Gimenez compares to Solanke

So, if Spurs were to show their financial muscle this week and fight their way to the front of the queue for Gimenez, then in the immediate future, he'd be the perfect cover for the injured Solanke.

However, who'd end up as Postecoglou's first choice once the Englishman returns from said injury? Well, based on the last few seasons, we reckon the former Bournemouth star will have a more challenging time of things than perhaps people expect.

For example, in just 18 appearances, totalling 1186 minutes, this season, the Mexican goal "machine," as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has found the back of the net on 15 occasions and provided three assists, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every game, or every 65.88 minutes.

Gimenez vs Solanke in 24/25 Player Gimenez Solanke Appearances 18 29 Minutes 1186' 2248' Goals 15 11 Assists 3 6 Goal Involvements per Match 1.00 0.58 Minutes per Goal Involvement 65.88' 132.23' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the Lilywhites' new number nine has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances, totalling 2248 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.70 games, or every 132.23 minutes.

Now, there is obviously something to be said about the quality of the Premier League compared to the quality of the Eredivisie, but the counter to that is how well the two strikers have done in Europe this season.

For example, in four appearances in the Champions League for Feyenoord, the former Cruz Azul star has scored four goals - including a brace against Bayern Munich - and provided an assist for good measure.

In contrast, the Basingstoke-born poacher has a tally of two goals and two assists in six Europa League games, which isn't poor but is notably less impressive than his potential rival's European record.

Ultimately, Spurs are in need of attacking reinforcements anyway, so with Gimenez clearly available this month, they should be going all out to sign him, and then we'll be able to find out if he really is more dangerous than Solanke, as he appears to be.