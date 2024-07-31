Crystal Palace are gearing up for the 2024/25 Premier League season under manager Oliver Glasner, who joined halfway through last season, guiding them to a tenth place finish.

The aim will be for Glasner to improve the squad, and finish in the top half of the table again, even after losing the jewel in the crown, Michael Olise, to Bayern Munich. But Palace have been busy themselves, acquiring Daichi Kamada and Chadi Riad thus far - with Ismaila Sarr also expected to arrive imminently.

And the Eagles don't seem to be done there, with further links to attacking prospects and defensive reinforcements, as well as the possibility of some big-name outgoings, such as Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to reports from TBR Football earlier this summer, Crystal Palace could be interested in a move for Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling. The reports claim Sterling had been mentioned at Palace during Olise discussions.

West Ham are another club that are reportedly interested in Sterling, with Chelsea making it clear the 29-year-old isn't in their long-term plans, despite being one of the best-paid players at the club, earning around £325k per week

Sterling made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season, scoring ten goals, providing eight assists and totalling 2,759 minutes of football.

Sterling vs Sarr comparison

Sarr made 35 appearances for Marseille last season in all competitions, scoring five goals, providing six assists, and totalling 2,074 minutes played. He is tasked with replacing the output of Olise, who made 19 appearances for Palace last season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 1,278 minutes.

But Sterling could prove to be a better option than Sarr to replace the output of Olise, scoring double the amount of goals and providing two more assists than Sarr last campaign, in what is widely renowned as a tougher league.

Sterling vs Sarr vs Olise comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Sterling Sarr Olise Non-Penalty Goals 0.36 0.24 0.64 Shots Total 2.32 1.77 3.95 Assists 0.18 0.19 0.42 Shot-Creating Actions 3.87 2.87 5.79 Progressive Carries 5.46 3.01 4.80 Successful Take-Ons 2.05 0.96 2.82 Touches (Att Pen) 7.60 5.54 5.65 Key Passes 1.37 1.19 2.54 Stats taken from FBref

Sterling ranks far closer in creative metrics to Olise than Sarr does, and actually has better metrics than Olise in progressive carries per 90 with 5.46, and touches in the penalty area per 90 with 7.60.

The Chelsea winger provides more goal threat, shown by his higher shot volume, and non-penalty goal per 90, and also doubled Sarr's five goals last season. Sterling's ability to average 7.60 touches in the penalty area also highlights his goal threat, and ability to occupy dangerous positions.

A mixture of goal threat and creativity would make Sterling a far better option for Palace to replace the output of Olise, however, the stumbling block could be over the £325k per week wages, as Sarr only earns around (£70k-per-week).

That said, Sterling could even become Palace's answer to Wilfried Zaha, who left the club back in 2023 having scored 90 goals, and provided 62 assists in his 458 appearances for the club.

Zaha was the club's undoubted talisman for almost a decade and still leads the way with 68 Premier League goals for the club, albeit with that tally actually eclipsed by the Chelsea man, who boasts 123 goals in England's top-flight.

That showcases just what a reliable and consistent performer Sterling could be at Selhurst Park, with a move across London perhaps the best scenario for all parties.