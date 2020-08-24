Globe Arena

Key information about Globe Arena

Globe Arena was opened in 2010 and is now the home of League Two side Morecambe FC. The ground is located on Christie Way in Morecambe and is one of the most modern stadiums in the league.

Its current maximum capacity stands at 6,476 – but with 2,173 seated places – and it has a pitch that measures 105m by 68m. The surface is covered with grass and there is no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 5,375 fans at Globe Arena was set on 28 August 2013 when Morecambe faced Newcastle United in the second round of the Capital One Cup.

A history of Globe Arena

Seeing how the Globe Arena was opened in 2010, it’s safe to say it’s still a very young stadium that hasn’t got a lot of history behind it just yet. But even with that being said, Morecambe’s home is certainly a refreshing sight to see down in League Two as the ground is among the most modern and impressive stadiums in the league as a whole.

And before they moved into Globe Arena, Morecambe were playing their football over at Christie Park, which was, impressively, their safe haven since 1921, meaning that they were there for almost 90 years in a row. But by 2010, it was starting to become painfully obvious the ground had started to become obsolete. It may sound harsh but the time was right for the club to leave.

The work officially started 9 May 2009 and the original plan was to have it done just in time for the start of 2009/10 season. But, as fate would have it, some complications along the way meant that it would have to wait until the 2010/11 campaign instead. The first game ever to be played there was supposed to be a friendly clash against Bolton Wanderers, however, all three planned home pre-season friendlies were subsequently canceled because of the issues in finishing the ground.

Instead, Globe Arena was opened with a 2-0 victory against Coventry City in Morecambe’s League Cup first-round tie on 10 August that same year. Still, the first league game ever ended in a 0-0 draw against Rotherham United and they would have to wait until Shrewsbury Town came to visit to tally their first league triumph at their new home, as the game ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

The Globe Arena got its name after the construction company that built it, Globe Construction. The reported cost of the whole process was around £12m and the building can hold up to 6,476 fans, with 2,173 seats available over in the Main Stand, which is the only seating area at the ground.

The stadium also has a gym and a ticket office for the away fans and despite not being an all-seater, Globe Arena is surely a state-of-the-art ground and Morecambe FC should be proud of their new home.

Tickets to watch Morecambe FC at Globe Arena

All tickets to watch Morecambe FC play at Globe Arena can be found on the club’s official website. The prices will vary depending on the stand chosen, the age group of the buyer and the time of purchase. You can buy an adult ticket for a cost between £16 and £26 but it will go up by £2 if you decide to purchase it on the day of the game.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme for their fans and the price for adults is between £219 and £799, depending on which category you choose.

Related links

https://www.morecambefc.com/ – Official website of Morecambe FC