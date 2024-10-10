After quitting Chelsea in the summer, one player has discovered a new lease of life for himself away from Stamford Bridge, with the man himself recently expressing his relief that he decided to leave.

Players who could leave Chelsea in 2025

Chairman Todd Boehly and BlueCo orchestrated a host of exits from west London over the summer window, with Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Basir Humphreys all parting company on permanent or loan deals.

Chelsea's bloated squad was seriously trimmed, but head coach Enzo Maresca and co may move to ship out more players who have been deemed surplus to requirements at the turn of the year.

Left-back Ben Chilwell is most likely to leave Chelsea in January, according to various reports recently, but the Blues are also ready to offload a few of his teammates. Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from AC Milan and Saudi clubs, and it is believed that Maresca is prepared to part company with the £100,000-per-week ace despite club legend Marcel Desailly being a real fan of his.

“I like Carney Chukwuemeka because he is like an artist who comes onto the stage," said Desailly (via Chelsea News).

"He has got the ball. Now is my moment. Shine. You see the dribbling. He is sure about what he is going to do and he is clinical. I love it.”

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Meanwhile, winger Mykhailo Mudryk could also leave in January, with the Ukraine international forward failing to impress on a consistent enough basis to justify his £89 million price tag (including add-ons).

Defenders Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are on the Chelsea transfer list as well, with the latter not even making a single Premier League appearance so far this campaign.

There have even been some reports that mainstay left-back Marc Cucurella doesn't have a long-term future at Chelsea, but we believe this would be quite a surprise considering he's clearly Maresca's favoured option in that position.

Diego Moreira absolutely flying since Chelsea exit

Big-name departures could be on the horizon, one way or another, but one player who's been absolutely flying since his own Chelsea exit is Brazilian winger Diego Moreira.

The 20-year-old started just once during his time at the Blues, an EFL Cup game against AFC Wimbledon, but his debut went on to be his only appearance for the club before he joined Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on a permanent basis.

So far this season, Moreira has scored one goal and assisted another in seven Ligue 1 appearances. The Boot Room highlights that Moreira is making quite an impression in France after quitting Chelsea, with the player himself also recently admitting that he's delighted.

“I see myself staying here. Since I got here, it’s been a relief. I rediscovered this joy of playing football, of having fun. Everything is great: the coach, the club, the infrastructure, the quality of life, the city," said the South American to La Derniere Heure.

“It’s true that the level of academy football is not comparable to professional football: you have the impression that you are stagnating, that you are not learning anything. Yes, we still learn something every day, but at that time I needed to gain experience. It's not what I was looking for.”