Everton have made some questionable decisions in the transfer market over the last few years under the Farhad Moshiri regime, undoubtedly a huge factor in the club's current financial situation.

The Toffees have been hit with multiple points deductions this campaign, with Sean Dyche's side accumulating a total of eight points for multiple breaches of PSR - but still managing to maintain their ever-present Premier League status for another season.

Dyche has had to operate on a shoestring budget, after the signings of players such as Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Yerry Mina which cost the club over £50m, with the duo both departing Goodison Park on free transfers upon the end of their contracts.

However, despite their recent failings, the club have also conducted some sensible business in the window, including selling one player for a huge profit just a couple of years after arriving at Goodison Park.

Demarai Gray's stats at Everton

During the summer of 2021/22, the Toffees made smart long-term investments to try and bolster their squad for the present, but also keep one eye on the future.

Winger Demarai Gray was one of the players that arrived at Goodison, joining the club for just £1.7m from German side Bayer Leverkusen - a deal that would prove to be an absolute bargain.

The winger added needed pace and goals into the Toffees' forward line, managing to score six times and register five assists in his first full season on Merseyside - including a magnificent strike in the 2-1 win against Arsenal at Goodison.

He would fail to replicate his excellent form from his debut season at the club during 2022/23, however, scoring just four times, one of which was an absolute stunner in the draw against eventual champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

However, Gray played a huge part in the club's survival, as Dyche's side clinched a 1-0 win against Bournemouth on the final day to maintain their Premier League status.

Demarai Gray's stats at Everton Season Games Goals Assists 2021/22 39 6 5 2022/23 36 4 1 Total 75 10 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

That would be the 27-year-old's last game in the Everton blue, departing the club for a new adventure at the end of last season, in a deal that made the Toffees a solid profit after just two seasons.

How much Everton made on the Demarai Gray deal

The "unbelievable" Jamaican, as described by Rio Ferdinand, left Goodison to move to Al Ettifaq for a deal in the region of £10m - joining up with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Gray's transfer saw the club yield a 489% profit on the fee they paid for him just two seasons prior - a brilliant deal considering the club's PSR struggles.

The winger has only managed eight goal contributions in the Saudi Pro League this campaign, a tally that is one less than current Everton wideman Dwight McNeil, who has achieved nine despite the club's relegation-threatened season.

All things considered, the club - under Moshiri's watch - conducted excellent business in selling Gray. Although he made a huge impact during his time at the club, the fee allowed for reduced losses for the previous financial year, subsequently cutting the Toffees' losses.

Given McNeil's higher tally of contributions in front of goal, it also goes to show that players are replaceable, with Dyche working his magic with the young winger once more allowing him to fill the Jamaican's boots at Goodison.