Following a season of points deductions and takeover uncertainty, which culminated in the collapse of 777 Partners' deal, Everton could finally be on course for good news after receiving a third offer for the club.

Everton takeover news

777 initially reached an agreement over the purchase of a majority stake in Everton at the start of last season, but never sealed Premier League approval. Now, with their portfolio of clubs beginning to collapse around them, the Premier League's decision looks more and more like an Everton rescue.

The Toffees released a statement regarding the collapse of the deal, which read: "The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the Club expired today.

"The Club’s Board of Directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the Club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this. The Club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the Club’s future ownership.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank everyone connected to Everton for their patience over recent months and reiterate its commitment to providing further updates when it is appropriate to do so through the Club’s official communication channels."

The race to replace 777 has been open ever since, with Crystal Palace's John Textor reportedly looking to sell his stake in the south London club in order to table an offer for Everton, whilst British businessmen and lifelong Everton fans Andy Bell and George Downing have tabled an offer mixed with fresh equity and a £350m loan on the Toffees' new stadium. There's also reportedly a second bid from MSP Sports Capital.

Now, as per Matt Slater of The Athletic, a group of investors led by Vatche Manoukian have tabled a £400m all-equity bid to buy Everton. So, with that said, Farhad Moshiri certainly isn't short on options.

Everton must quickly solve takeover situation

With the summer transfer window approaching, whether it's MSP Sports Capital, Bell and Downing or Manoukian, Moshiri must complete the sale of Everton as soon as possible. Those at Goodison Park have already wasted enough time waiting for 777 to receive the Premier League's approval which never arrived. Now, they must add some stability to the club by solving the current situation before the start of next season.

The last thing that Sean Dyche and his players will need is further uncertainty. As things stand, it remains to be seen just what Everton's summer transfer budget will be just under a week before the window opens. And with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana linked with summer departures, it could be a frustrating window for Everton.

Losing both star players without being in a position to finance replacements due to their ongoing takeover mess and PSR concerns would instantly leave Dyche and Everton with a mountain to climb when it comes to avoiding relegation. Simply put, Moshiri must do everything to ease those concerns.