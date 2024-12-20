It's easy to focus on goals when assessing the top players in the modern game, but which individuals have the most assists across Europe in 2024?

Another 12 months of fascinating football is almost over, with plenty of drama taking place domestically, in Europe and on the international stage.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored the most goals in Europe in 2024 to date, but who have been the leading assist-makers across Europe's top divisions? Here are the top 16...

Most assists in European football in 2024 Rank Player Club Matches Assists 1 Dries Mertens Galatasaray 49 26 2 Alejandro Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen 51 20 3 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 39 19 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 41 19 5 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 47 19 6 Dusan Tadic Fenerbahce 52 19 7 Trincao Sporting CP 53 19 8 Zlatko Tripic Viking 29 18 9 Jorginho Differdange 03 35 18 10 Vladimir Ambros Petrocub 37 18 11 Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 39 18 12 Oscar Gloukh RB Salzburg 40 18 13 Joel Bopesu Zalgiris 41 18 14 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 47 18 15 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 47 18 16 Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP 54 18

16 Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)

18 assists

Having comfortably become Europe's top goalscorer across 2024, it has been a year that has seen Viktor Gyokeres' stock rise further, potentially ahead of a big-money move away from Sporting at the end of the season.

However, the Swede is far from just a goalscorer, as his assist tally of 18 highlights, and he has the potential to be one of the best attacking players in world football for the next four or five years.

15 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

18 assists

One of the most prodigiously gifted young footballers on the planet, Lamine Yamal's rise this year has been remarkable, with the 17-year-old excelling for Barcelona and Spain.

While the winger has scored some great goals in the past 12 months, his passing has also stood out, not least his brilliance with the outside of his gifted left foot. 18 assists in 47 appearances is an excellent return for any attacking player, let alone one so young.

14 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

18 assists

Bruno Fernandes has his critics at times, perhaps due to losing possession too often, but the risk he takes with the ball allows him to create plenty of chances, too.

For that reason, it's no huge surprise to see the Manchester United captain on this list, with the Portuguese assisting on 18 occasions and showing further signs of improvement under new manager Ruben Amorim.

13 Joel Bopesu (Zalgiris)

18 assists

Zalgiris defender Joel Bopesu finished joint-top of the Lithuanian league's assists charts, with his exploits in the national cup and this year's Conference League qualifiers putting him on a par with Europe's best.

A champion with Zalgiris, who won the annual championship which finished in November, Bopesu notched 14 in the league campaign alone, providing one of the continent's most potent threats from left-back.

12 Oscar Gloukh (RB Salzburg)

18 assists

Oscar Gloukh continues to stand out as one of the most influential creative forces in the Austrian Bundesliga, providing plenty of quality in attacking areas for RB Salzburg.

The talented 20-year-old also has 18 assists to his name in 2024, averaging 0.45 per match, which is an impressive ratio.

11 Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

18 assists

Omar Marmoush has been linked with plenty of top clubs in recent months, and given the level of his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, it's not difficult to see why he is such a wanted man.

The Egyptian is yet another with 18 assists in total, with seven of those coming in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season, and he is also a goalscoring machine for good measure, finding the net 13 times in the league in 2024/25 to date.

10 Vladimir Ambros (Petrocub)

18 assists

Squeezing into 2024's top assists chart is Petrocub forward Vladimir Ambros, whose assist in the final round of the Conference League's league phase helped break Hearts' hearts as both clubs crashed out.

Ambros had a particularly impressive end to the previous campaign, grabbing six league assists and five more in the Moldovan Cup as Petrocub secured a domestic double.

9 Jorginho (FC Differdange 03)

18 assists

Like Marmoush, Jorginho is another player who has been ruthless in front of goal this year, but the creative side of his game has also shone through, ensuring he is alongside some illustrious company in the assist stakes.

The Differdange 03 forward has bagged 18 assists in 2024 so far, coming from a total of 35 appearances for the Luxembourg-based side.

8 Zlatko Tripic (Viking)

18 assists

Zlatko Tripic is one of the lesser-known players on this list, but he has enjoyed a superb 2024 in his own right, catching the eye for Norwegian outfit Viking.

A tally of 18 assists in just 29 games is better than those already mentioned, at a superb ratio of one every 0.62 matches. Judging by the video above, the past year has been no flash in the pan - and at 32 years of age, he appears to be ageing like a fine wine.

7 Trincao (Sporting CP)

19 assists

Gyokeres may have starred for Sporting, both in a scoring and creative sense, but his teammate Trincao pips him in the latter category.

The 24-year-old also has 19 assists, with his quality from out wide playing a big part in his side's success over the past 12 months or so as Sporting strolled to domestic glory in 2023/24.

6 Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce)

19 assists

At 36, Dusan Tadic may not quite be the force he once was during his Ajax days, and it's fair to say that he is still going strong as the creative hub of his Fenerbahce side.

The Serbian has 6 assists in 13 Turkish Super Lig starts this season, suggesting his influence for the Turkish giants is showing no sign of fading any time soon.

5 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

19 assists

Vinicius Junior's status as one of the best players in the world is undeniable, with some feeling he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or earlier this year.

An attacking sensation who can score and create at will from his left-sided role, the Brazilian superstar is closing in on 20 assists as the year draws to a close, with 2024 seeing his Real Madrid side win yet another Champions League crown.