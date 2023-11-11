The Premier League is perhaps the most entertaining league in the world, even with the current dubious VAR decisions that have dominated the headlines this term.

Throughout its 31-year existence, the division has become the most-watched across the globe as fans cherish its unpredictable nature.

The recent London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur saw the visiting Blues crowned 4-1 victors in what was a fantastic advert for everything we love about football in this country - even if the technology provided a farcical element to proceedings at times.

The fiery encounter produced controversy throughout, prompting Football FanCast to take a look back through the history books at the most controversial Premier League games of all time.

Without further ado, here are our selections...

13 Man United given penalty after the full-time whistle

26th September 2020: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United side secured a last-gasp victory at the Amex Stadium as Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had actually blown for full-time seconds prior, but VAR recommended him to the screen after spotting Neal Maupay's handball.

After a brief look at the monitor, Kavanagh pointed to the spot, leaving Brighton players incensed - nothing like this had ever happened before in the Premier League.

And if that wasn't frustrating enough for the Seagulls, they hit the woodwork five times and had two goals chalked off in the incident-packed affair.

Fernandes' 20/21 stats Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 37 18 11 Europa League 9 5 4 Champions League 6 4 1 FA Cup 3 1 0 EFL Cup 3 0 1

12 Sparks fly at the Battle of Old Trafford

21st September 2003: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

Perhaps the most iconic game in Premier League history, although funnily enough, it was a pretty dull affair for much of it until the blue touchpaper was lit with 10 minutes remaining.

Patrick Vieira's petulant kick-out at Ruud van Nistelrooy saw the towering French midfielder sent off for a second bookable offence which sparked a mass squabble between the two sets of players as several Gunners felt the Dutchman's over-the-top reaction played a part.

Tempers were still flared when Martin Keown hauled down Diego Forlan in the penalty area, prompting referee Steve Bennett to controversially point to the spot.

Already unpopular among the travelling Arsenal supporters, van Nistelrooy stepped up to rub salt in the wounds of the Gunners and secure victory in the dying embers of the intense encounter to put his side top of the table.

But incredibly, the prolific Dutch forward lashed his effort onto the bar and Keown was quick to let him know about it...

The referee's full-time whistle sounded swiftly after and the Arsenal players began to gloat in front of the dejected van Nistelrooy, provoking another row between the two sides.

2003/04 Premier League top goalscorers Player Team Goals Thierry Henry Arsenal 30 Alan Shearer Newcastle United 22 Louis Saha Fulham/Manchester United 20 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 20 Nicolas Anelka Manchester City 17

11 Chelsea defeat nine-man Spurs in chaotic tie

6th November 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea

One of the craziest games of football you will ever see. Littered with controversial decisions throughout, the London derby certainly delivered for the neutrals - not so much for Spurs fans, though.

Here are the timeline of events that unfolded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Minute Event 6 Kulusevski: GOAL 14 Son goal disallowed 18 Udogie booked (VAR check for possible red) 21 Sterling goal disallowed 21 Romero VAR check for red card 33 Caicedo goal disallowed 34 Romero red card & penalty 35 Palmer: GOAL 38 Jackson goal disallowed 41 Postecoglou booked 45+1 Maddison & van de Ven forced off through injury 45+10 Sarr, Jackson & Colwill all booked 55 Udogie second yellow card and red 74 Jackson: GOAL 78 Dier goal disallowed 90+4 Jackson: GOAL 90+7 Jackson: GOAL

So it was quite the evening in north London, to say the least, with shades of the 'Battle of the Bridge' - the game that crowned Leicester City Premier League champions in 2016.

Perhaps most controversially, however, was VAR's decision not to award Destiny Udogie a red card for his challenge on Raheem Sterling in the 18th minute and then just a few minutes later, Cristian Romero's kick out at Levi Colwill which went unpunished.

Ranking the Premier League's worst VAR decisions

10 Pickford's horror tackle on Van Dijk mars Merseyside derby

17th October 2020: Everton 2-2 Liverpool

The Toffees came from behind twice to remain at the summit of the Premier League table, three points above their second-placed opposition.

But the electrifying Merseyside derby was overshadowed by a horrible lunging challenge by Jordan Pickford on Virgil van Dijk, which left the towering Dutch defender in agony.

Scans later found that he sustained serious ACL damage in his right knee that required surgery, keeping him sidelined for nine months.

Incredibly, Pickford's horror tackle inside the penalty area went unpunished. Whilst van Dijk was offside, VAR still should have intervened and red-carded the England No. 1.

The Premier League table, as it stood:

# Team P GD Points 1 Everton 5 7 13 2 Liverpool 5 0 10 3 Aston Villa 3 9 9 4 Leicester City 4 5 9

9 Feisty 'Battle of the Bridge' sees Leicester crowned as champions

2nd May 2016: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

The visitors raced away into a two-goal lead after prolific duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both netted to stun Stamford Bridge heading into the half-time interval.

Gary Cahill pulled one back shortly after the break before Eden Hazard curled home a marvellous leveller in the 83rd minute to send the home support into raptures.

Leicester City fans, too, would've celebrated Hazard's goal like their own, as the Foxes inched closer to a truly extraordinary title triumph.

As referee Mark Clattenberg blew for full time, with Leicester crowned champions, tempers began to spill over on the touchline.

The game was later labelled 'Battle of the Bridge', due to the tough tackles, yellow cards and touchline melees.

Spurs received nine yellow cards - the most by a single team in Premier League history - and if the game had VAR, Moussa Dembele would've likely seen red for his eye gauge on Diego Costa and Erik Lamela for his lunging challenge and stamp on Cesc Fàbregas.

2015/16 Premier League table, the top 10:

# Team P W D L GD Points 1 Leicester City 38 23 12 3 32 81 2 Arsenal 38 20 11 7 29 71 3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 19 13 6 34 70 4 Manchester City 38 19 9 10 30 66 5 Manchester United 38 19 9 10 14 66 6 Southampton 38 18 9 11 18 63 7 West Ham United 38 16 14 8 14 62 8 Liverpool 38 16 12 10 13 60 9 Stoke City 38 14 9 15 -14 51 10 Chelsea 38 12 14 12 6 50

8 Invincibles' unbeaten run ended by Mike Riley and Pizzagate

24th October 2004: Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

United ended Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney both netted in the tough-tackling encounter.

The game was pre-VAR of course but had it not been, the hosts may well have had van Nistelrooy sent off for his raking challenge on Ashley Cole.

Gary Neville was also fortunate to escape a red card after his two mistimed tackles on José Antonio Reyes, while Fredrik Ljungberg was taken out by Rio Ferdinand when bearing down on the United goal.

Typically, Van Nistelrooy went on to net the opener from the penalty spot - something he failed to do 13 months earlier in the fixture - after a hugely contentious decision, as Sol Campbell was harshly adjudged to have felled Wayne Rooney.

Rooney then stroked home Alan Smith's cross to make sure of the victory on his 19th birthday, and the full-time whistle sounded shortly after.

But it didn't end there, as a bust-up ensued in the tunnel before Fàbregas launched a pizza slice which struck Sir Alex Ferguson in the face, prompting the fierce game to be remembered as 'Pizzagate'.

Read more: 10 memorable Cesc Fabregas moments

“This slice of pizza came flying over my head and hit Fergie straight in the mush. The slap echoed down the tunnel and everything stopped, the fighting, the yelling, everything. All eyes turned…to see this pizza slip off that famous puce face and roll down his nice black suit," Cole recalled in his autobiography.

2004/05 Premier League top scorers:

Player Team Goals Thierry Henry Arsenal 25 Andy Johnson Crystal Palace 21 Robert Pirès Arsenal 14 Frank Lampard Chelsea 13 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Middlesbrough 13

7 Mistaken identity sees Kieran Gibbs wrongly dismissed

22nd March 2014: Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal

Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge of the Gunners was a day to forget, as the 10-man visitors were hit for six.

José Mourinho's side found themselves 2-0 up inside seven minutes, and matters were only made worse when Kieran Gibbs was sent off. However, it was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who should've walked following his goal-line handball, which resulted in a penalty.

Referee Andre Marriner later apologised for the mistake and Gibbs' red card was rescinded, whilst the guilty Oxlade-Chamberlain was also cleared as an independent regulatory commission found that Eden Hazard's shot was going wide before being handled by the former Southampton midfielder.

The fact neither should've been sent off made matters worse for Marriner, who compounded Arsenal's miseries as they shipped a further three goals after the subsequent penalty was converted.

The Premier League table, as it stood:

# Team P GD Points 1 Chelsea 31 39 69 2 Liverpool 30 44 65 3 Manchester City 28 49 63 4 Arsenal 30 19 62

6 Liverpool beaten by beach ball goal at Sunderland

17th October 2009: Sunderland 1-0 Liverpool

Sunderland leapfrogged above the visitors into seventh with victory, though the 1-0 affair produced perhaps the most bizarre goal ever scored in the Premier League.

Darren Bent opened the scoring in the fifth minute after his right-footed shot struck a beach ball and deflected in past Pepe Reina, who looked bewildered.

Even Bent appeared to glance at the referee - fearing that his effort may be chalked off - as he began to wheel away in celebration.

The goal was awarded by referee Mike Jones despite the laws of the game noting that he should have instead opted for a drop ball.

The starting lineups, that afternoon:

Sunderland Liverpool Craig Gordon Pepe Reina Phil Bardsley Glen Johnson George McCartney Daniel Agger Michael Turner Jamie Carragher Anton Ferdinand Martin Škrtel Steed Malbranque Fábio Aurélio Lorik Cana Yossi Benayoun Andy Reid Ryan Babel Lee Cattermole Lucas Leiva Darren Bent Jay Spearing Kenwyne Jones Dirk Kuyt

5 Full-time whistle goes as Everton score

21st April 2000: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Goodison Park staged the rainy Merseyside derby as Everton and Liverpool couldn't be separated, with the game ending goalless. However, perhaps it shouldn't have...

In the dying embers of the affair, Liverpool keeper Sander Westerveld struck the back of Don Hutchison from a goal kick and the ball deflected back into his own net.

But the referee had already blown his full-time whistle and Everton players began to fiercely remonstrate the decision. Toffees boss Walter Smith suggested that Graham Poll blew early before the scheduled two minutes of added time had been played.

Poll denied the suggestions: "I looked at my watch and saw that it was the last kick of the game. We had had the correct amount of time for stoppages so I blew. I blew for time as he kicked the ball but some of the Everton players got excited as happens in derby games. But I was very clear in my own mind."

4 Drogba's offside goal swings title race

3rd April 2010: Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea

United were dealt a major late blow in the title decider when substitute Didier Drogba netted a winner with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

However, replays showed that Drogba was in an offside position when Salomon Kalou put him through on goal, but the linesman adjudged him to be onside.

The Blues leapfrogged the reigning champions to move top with five games remaining, and they would go on to win the title for the first time since 2006.

United finished second, a point behind the west Londoners.

The final Premier League table:

# Team P GD Points 1 Chelsea 38 71 86 2 Manchester United 38 58 85 3 Arsenal 38 42 75 4 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 70

3 United escape Carroll clanger

4th January 2005: Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs were denied an obvious goal after United 'keeper Roy Carroll spilt Pedro Mendes' halfway effort over his own goal line which was not awarded by referee Mark Clattenburg.

The linesman, too, missed the obvious goal to the amazement of Spurs players. Even Carroll had a look of resignation on his face as he glanced over at the official.

The Sky Sports commentary team described the woeful blunder as a 'travesty' as the game ended in a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

"All I can remember is after the game Sir Alex Ferguson said to me 'what happened?' and I thought he was going to give me the hairdryer treatment but he never," Carroll recalled.

"I just said I took my eye off the ball and he said 'to be fair, good reactions'."

Carroll's United career, in numbers:

Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 72 46 38

2 Goalline technology failure affects relegation battle

17th June 2020: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

The Premier League returned after a 100-day absence due to the pandemic, and it didn't take long for major controversy to occur.

Hosts Aston Villa earned a valuable point against Sheffield United in their bid to survive but got away with one, to say the least, as Michael Oliver's watch failed to signal a goal in the first half.

United's Oliver Norwood delivered a wicked curling free-kick that was caught by Villa keeper Orjan Nyland but he appeared to fall back beyond his own goalline.

Replays showed that Nyland did indeed carry the ball into his own net but play continued as Oliver rightfully trusted the normally ever-reliable technology.

Blades boss Chris Wilder slammed VAR for not intervening and Hawkeye later apologised for the 'never seen before' error.

The final Premier League bottom four:

# Team P GD Points 17 Aston Villa 38 -26 35 18 Bournemouth 38 -25 34 19 Watford 38 -28 34 20 Norwich City 38 -49 21

1 VAR blunder chalks off Diaz's goal

30th September 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool

Luis Diaz's superbly struck opener was chalked off after a miscommunication between VAR and the referee.

Diaz was initially deemed in an offside position but replays showed that the Colombian was quite clearly onside, which VAR also determined, though, they failed to change the onfield decision.

The VAR recordings have since been released which evince the dreadful mixup, as Darren England said 'check complete', rather than overturning the on-field ruling.

The Merseysiders ended up losing the affair 2-1 - with nine men - as Joël Matip turned the ball into his own net in the 96th minute.

Jürgen Klopp later called for the game to be replayed, though, his plea never materialised.

Spurs vs Liverpool - last five meetings: