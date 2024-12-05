Liverpool should swallow up a point gained at St. James' Park and move on. The Reds have seen better days, Arne Slot has seen better days.

But Liverpool are not going to win every Premier League match this season, and have done incredibly well to have claimed such a haul at this stage that victories for Arsenal and Chelsea on Wednesday evening have left them seven points adrift in joint-second place.

Truth be told, Newcastle United were well worth their draw, and that's just the way it is. Oh, Liverpool had their chances: Mohamed Salah, you might know him, was particularly brilliant, posting two wonderful goals and an assist to extend his scoring streak to seven matches. If Liverpool win the league, he will be the herald of that glinted silver.

But after such awe-inspiring wins against Real Madrid and Manchester City last week, the Merseysiders lacked some of their usual synergy and snap against Eddie Howe's outfit, invariably dangerous on Tyneside.

Regrettably, there were a few who flattered to deceive.

Liverpool's worst performers vs Newcastle

Caoimhin Kelleher authored the late blunder that cost Liverpool the win. It's a shame. He's been brilliant between the sticks this season, covering for the injury-prone Alisson Becker and producing performances that have left onlookers in awe.

But the Irishman came unstuck against the Magpies. Newcastle were impressive with their pressing and duel success but truthfully claimed something against the table-toppers due to a catalogue of mistakes, unusual in the grand scheme of the season.

Inexplicably drifting out in an attempt to claim Bruno Guimaraes' hoofed set-piece in the dying embers, Fabian Schar's acute finish restored parity and left the likes of Salah and twice-assisting Trent Alexander-Arnold in despair, whose attacking efforts were countered by shoddy defensive play.

Joe Gomez also struggled, a shadow of the dynamic self that silenced Erling Haaland and the rest on Sunday. Jarell Quansah, pinch-hitting at right-back with Trent not risked from the opening, proved that perhaps some work is needed before he nails down that moonlit role (that's being generous).

What is there to say about Darwin Nunez? He made "a mess of it," said The Athletic's James Pearce. It being his opportunity up top, and it also being missing two more big chances to add to the trove.

He put in a masterful off-the-bench showing last season at St. James' Park last year but failed to ignite even a flicker of that brace-netting success here.

Darwin Nunez at St. James' Park (23/24 & 24/25) Match Stats 23/24 24/25 Minutes played 13' 90' Goals 2 0 Touches 9 25 Shots (on target) 2 (2) 3 (0) Big chances missed 0 2 Accurate passes 3/5 (60%) 8/12 (67%) Key passes 0 0 Dribbles (completed) 0 (0) 2 (0) Total duels (won) 1 (0) 13 (5) Stats via Sofascore

And so on. Liverpool failed to live up to their staggering heights here, but that's going to happen throughout the campaign. It's paramount that the blip is cast into the background and kept there, with Everton up next.

This collection of stars will be frustrated with their efforts, but Ryan Gravenberch will be more annoyed still after putting in his worst display of the Slot era.

Ryan Gravenberch had an evening to forget

Gravenberch has been one of Liverpool's best players this year. The 22-year-old completed a £34m transfer to Anfield in August 2023 to complete Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild.

After up-and-down results at Bayern, he failed to nail down a spot last term, starting 13 Premier League matches and struggling to impose himself in a multi-functioning role.

Now, Slot has changed all that, moving him into the deep-sitting position after being arrested by his flair and style and press resistance. Gravenberch sits deep and recycles play, but also has a license to glide forward all swan-like. But like a swan, he also has a bite.

Not against Newcastle. It was an evening to forget. The Dutchman had played every minute of Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League campaigns under Slot's wing before being hooked on 67 minutes. He looked knackered, overworked, fizzled out.

Liverpool's ability to promote existing talent and eclipse their rivals after missing out on their primary summer transfer target, Martin Zubimendi, makes for an interesting comment on FSG's shrewdness, but with Wataru Endo not favoured, Gravenberch is now running on fumes.

The Netherlands ace was even singled out by The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle as the lowest-rated Redman on the evening, branding him with a lowly 4/10 score.

The journalist put it in no uncertain terms: 'Lost the ball three times in dangerous midfield positions and appeared massively off the pace with little forward threat. Mild improvement after break but his least effective display for some time.'

Indeed. In fact, a cynical eye could conclude that Gravenberch suffered his worst performance under Slot's management, having lacked bite going forward and been flimsy in combative sequences.

As you can see from the graphic, Gravenberch lost five of his seven contested duels and failed to register a single shot, key pass or successful dribble. Moreover, the rangy midfielder lacked his patent slickness, picking up a booking and being hooked before the closing stages, an indication of his depleted tank.

Look. Liverpool will drop more points before the end of the campaign. But so will Man City. So will Arsenal. And so on.

What matters, however, is that Liverpool don't lose points at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon. It could cause the pendulum to swing. Liverpool suffered frustration on Tyneside but now must bounce back.

Gravenberch must bounce back. He is the linchpin, the all-consuming machine in the middle. With Alexis Mac Allister now suspended for the Goodison Park clash, his performance will be doubly important.