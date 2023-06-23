The Premier League is one of, if not the best, league in the world. It is filled to the brim with Ballon D'or nominees and world-class managers capable of lifting Europe's biggest honours. And fans in England have the opportunity to watch week in, week out, as their sides do battle...for a certain price, of course.

The cost of a season ticket to watch your side every week – to sing songs likely aimed towards the referee's performance, and celebrate every goal like it's your last – seems very much worth it. Except, you rapidly begin to notice just how much you've paid when you travelled far and wide only to see your side concede seven against your rivals. Looking at you, Manchester United fans...

With that said, the natural question is, what's the most expensive season ticket in the Premier League? Well, that's a query recently answered by The Athletic, which revealed some surprising numbers that you can see below.

How much has the cost of a Premier League season ticket increased?

The report revealed that seven Premier League clubs charge over £1k for a standard seat, and only three clubs have opted to freeze their season ticket prizes, with 17 raising them and some going as far as increasing by 10% or more in what will inevitably hit fans hard in the United Kingdom’s current cost of living crisis.

The three clubs to have frozen their season ticket prices are Chelsea, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur – all London clubs. Chelsea and Tottenham decided to freeze their prices after enduring disappointing campaigns in front of their supporters.

The figures did not make for positive reading, as a whole, with many clubs becoming stricter in their categorisation of pricing and less generous when it comes to qualifying as a senior or junior ticket holder.

The increased pricing is not set to damage attendance figures, as only five Premier League sides do not currently have a waiting list for season tickets, but it does bring forth the value of fans once more, who remain a crucial part of the so-called beautiful game, as shown in the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is the most expensive Premier League season ticket?

The list, from least expensive to most expensive season tickets in the Premier League, as revealed by The Athletic, can be seen below:

Surprisingly sitting top of the list is Fulham, who finished 10th last season and charge £3k for their most expensive season ticket.

Newly-promoted Luton Town, meanwhile, sit bottom of the list, charging just £500 for their most expensive season ticket in a positive first step into England's top flight.

What's more, it's quite surprising that traditional big six members such as Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City aren't even in the top five.

In order, it goes Fulham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle, West Ham, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Wolves, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton.