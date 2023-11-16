You always expect celebrities to follow the big clubs, clubs that match their lavish lifestyles, but some just love football. Brighton may well be one of the Premier League’s best sides, but for a long time they struggled.

From Musicians to newsreaders, Football Fancast has taken a look at Brighton & Hove Albion’s most famous fans.

Fatboy Slim

Job: Musician

Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, shares a deep relationship with Brighton & Hove Albion. Cook is not just a passive fan; he's a passionate supporter who has actively contributed to the club's culture, such as unveiling their shirt.

Born on July 31, 1963, in Bromley, England, he's the maestro behind iconic tracks like "Praise You" and "The Rockafeller Skank."

Cook's love for the club is evident through his attendance at games and even DJing at the Amex Stadium. In 2015, he held an exclusive concert at the Amex Stadium, drawing thousands of fans from all over the world to the little seaside town.

Jon Snow

Job: Retired newsreader

No, we're not talking about the Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones," who stands around looking miserable but the original Jon Snow, the now retired newsreader. While he may not be a die-hard Brighton fan, he has demonstrated a genuine affection for the club throughout his career.

Through his career as a newsreader, Jon Snow has had a ringside seat to the club's ups and downs, celebrating their triumphs and empathizing with their struggles. His fondness for Brighton is well known.

With Brighton now in the Premier League under the guidance of Roberto de Zerbi, Jon Snow undoubtedly finds joy in watching the Seagulls take on the big boys.

Simon Cowell

Job: TV Personality

Simon Cowell, the famous music mogul and television personality, has made it onto the list of notable Brighton & Hove Albion supporters, although his connection to the club is more of a passing interest. Cowell is renowned for his work on popular shows like Pop Idol and The X Factor. But, he has confessed that he doesn't have the same level of die-hard fandom that some supporters possess.

Although it's unlikely you'll spot Simon Cowell in the stands, scarf-wrapped and downing pints with the fans, we live in hope that when he's channel-surfing and stumbles upon a Brighton match, he might just stick around to watch.

Cowell's fame in the music industry is undeniable, having played a significant role in bringing popular music and numerous boy/girl bands to the masses. His commitment to securing Christmas number ones is maybe a little over the top.

It may take some silverware to persuade Cowell to turn up to the AMEX, but you never know. Perhaps Tony Bloom can persuade him with the tale of how he fleeced Chelsea for Graham Potter.

Jamie Theakston

Job: TV Personality

“Who’s Jamie Theakston?” we hear you ask, well, we’re glad you did. He’s a very successful ex-cricketer, TV and radio host, most famous for his Heart Breakfast show with Amanda Holden. He also seems like a very good bloke.

While Jamie Theakston's fame spans various forms of entertainment, his beautiful heart belongs to football. His passion for the sport extends beyond Brighton & Hove Albion. He has an impressive history of charity work, and he's notably taken part in Soccer Aid, representing England in the charity football event.

Given his busy schedule, Theakston may not make it to as many Brighton matches as he'd like, but there's no doubt he'll be in around should the Seagulls get their hands on a trophy. His presence at such a time would be a testament to his unwavering support for the club and his genuine love for the beautiful game.

Des Lynam

Job: Retired TV presenter and commentator

Des Lynam, the legendary ex-TV presenter and commentator, possesses a distinctive charm, and one of his signature features is a finely groomed moustache. His enduring presence in the British media landscape spans decades, starting in 1968 and continuing until his retirement in 2013.

Lynam's connection with Brighton & Hove Albion is deeply rooted in his love for the club and the city. He lives in Sussex, keeping himself as close to the Seagulls as he comfortably can without losing his entire life to the AMEX Arena. The club holds a special place in his heart, so much so that he has received offers to join the board, though he's chosen to resist those offers for now.

Just like fellow Brighton fan Jon Snow, Des Lynam has experienced the highs and lows of supporting the Seagulls. He's undoubtedly witnessed the club's trials and tribulations, so let’s hope he gets to see them lift a trophy.

Ralph Brown

Job: Actor

Ralph Brown, the versatile British actor, has an extensive filmography that spans iconic roles, including Danny in "Withnail & I," Leo in "Killing Bono," and Bob in "The Boat that Rocked." While his acting career has taken him to diverse settings, Ralph's true passion lies with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite his impressive cinematic achievements, Ralph's heart is firmly rooted in football. He's a dedicated supporter of Brighton, often found cheering them on whenever he gets the chance. His love for the Seagulls is genuine and unwavering, although he occasionally jokes that he'd prefer to be at the stadium instead of on a film set, even if that set is a water tank with Halle Berry in "Dark Tide."

Unable to attend matches while residing in New York, he fondly reminisces about his first Brighton match in 1971, an experience that left a lasting impression. Although he's now living stateside, Ralph continues to find ways to balance his acting career with his love for the club.

Rag ‘n’ Boneman

Job: Musician

Rag 'n' Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Charles Graham, shares a strong and genuine connection with Brighton & Hove Albion that goes beyond just casual fandom. Born in Uckfield, a town near Brighton, he has long been associated with the vibrant music and arts scene of the city.

Rag 'n' Bone Man is not only a well-known musician with hits like "Human" but also an avid supporter of the Seagulls. The fact that he's a local talent has made him popular with members of the community he calls home.

As a prominent figure in the music industry and a devoted Brighton fan, Rag 'n' Bone Man's relationship with the Seagulls is a heart-warming testament to the fact that wherever you ed up, you’ll always support your club.

Robert Bathurst

Job: Actor

Robert Bathurst, the accomplished, classically trained British actor best known for his roles in popular TV series like "Cold Feet" and "Downton Abbey," has a notable connection to Brighton & Hove Albion, a club that has a special place in his heart.

Bathurst's association with the Seagulls goes beyond typical celebrity fandom. Unfortunately, like most celebrity fans, it’s unlikely you’ll see him rocking up at the AMEX too much.

While he may be recognized for his diverse acting roles, including theatre performances and films, Bathurst's passion for Brighton & Hove Albion is unwavering. He trots the globe, but it very vocal about his love for the club.

Robert Bathurst's connection with the club is not just a celebrity endorsement; it's a genuine expression of his affinity for the city and its footballing traditions.

Mark Williams

Job: Actor

Supremely talented British Actor, Mark Williams, has lit up both stage and screen with his remarkable performances. He’s also apparently a Brighton fan. Born on August 22, 1959, in Bromsgrove, England, he's known for his versatile roles in TV shows like "The Fast Show," where his humor and quick wit shone.

However, Williams skyrocketed to global recognition as Arthur Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film series, winning the hearts of millions with his endearing portrayal of the lovable wizard. He's also made a mark in detective dramas, playing Father Brown in the popular TV series.

Williams is said to be a very kind man considering Brighton are such a wholesome club, it feels right that he supports them.

Robert Kazinsky

Job: Actor

Robert Kazinsky, the ruggedly handsome up-and-coming British actor is another Brighton fan. He's best known for his roles in popular TV series and movies, but also has a love for football.

Kazinsky gained recognition for his role as Sean Slater in the long-running British soap opera "EastEnders." Much like the club he loves, he made it from obscurity to the big leagues.

He has since ventured into Hollywood, starring in blockbusters like "Pacific Rim" and "Warcraft,". He’s the Lewis Dunk of action movies, does a great job and is criminally underrated.

Just like Brighton, the only way is up for Kazinsky. Maybe one day he’ll be at the AMEX, showing off an Oscar, or perhaps more likely, a Golden Globe.

From the music maestro Fatboy Slim to the distinguished newsreader Jon Snow (again, not the "Game of Thrones" character), these famous faces have shown genuine affection for Brighton & Hove Albion.

These famous faces may have achieved stardom in various fields, but their love for little ol’ Brighton & Hove Albion is a reminder that the beautiful game knows no boundaries.