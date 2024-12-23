There have been some electrifying performances from attacking players throughout 2024, but which footballers top the overall scoring charts in Europe during the calendar year?

Another exciting year of action across the continent has almost been and gone, with so much entertainment on show, whether in the domestic leagues or European competitions.

The remarkable era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring freakish numbers of goals in Europe may now be over following their respective moves to MLS and the Saudi Pro League, but there have still been some world-class attacking players on show.

Here are the top 13 goalscorers in Europe in 2024 in all competitions.

Top 13 goalscorers in Europe in 2024 Rank Player Club Matches Goals 1 Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP 55 52 2 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 52 40 3 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 43 39 4 Erling Haaland Man City 47 37 5 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 50 37 6 Jonathan David Lille 50 36 7 Ayoub El Kaabi Olympiacos 39 34 8 Jorginho FC Differdange 03 35 32 9 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 47 32 10 Krzysztof Piatek Istanbul Basaksehir 48 32 11 Alex Tamm Kalju FC 38 28 12 Luuk de Jong PSV 43 28 13 Cole Palmer Chelsea 45 28

13 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

28 goals

The rise of Cole Palmer has been quite incredible to watch, with the Englishman one of Europe's most exciting players on current form, combining creativity and scoring in equal measure.

The Chelsea star may be effortlessly talented, gliding across the pitch and always exuding class, but he also has a huge amount of end product, with 28 goals coming his way in 2024. His first season at Stamford Bridge saw him score 22 times in 29 Premier League starts.

12 Luuk de Jong (PSV)

28 goals

Luuk de Jong may be in his mid-30s, but he is still putting away chances for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie.

He only notched seven league goals prior to the winter break in the Netherlands, but having been the league's joint-top scorer in 2023/24, it's no surprise to see him squeeze into this list at the year's end.

Of his 29 league goals last term for champions PSV, 17 came after the new year, with De Jong grabbing two hat-tricks and four braces.

11 Alex Tamm (Kalju FC)

28 goals

Not many will know much about Alex Tamm, but he has had a wonderful year, producing a string of influential performances for Kalju FC and Estonia.

He has 28 goals in the calendar year at club level, coming in 38 appearances, and considering he is still only 23, it is easy to envisage him being snapped up by a bigger club at some point in the near future.

10 Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir)

32 goals

Krzysztof Piatek may not be one of the most renowned players on this list, but he has enjoyed a fantastic 12 months for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 29-year-old has 32 goals to his name in 2024, with 12 strikes already coming his way in the Super Lig this season, not to mention finding the net nine times in the Conference League qualification and league phases combined.

9 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

32 goals

Vinicius Junior is undoubtedly one of the leading players in world football, and he has enjoyed a superb year, capped by scoring in Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final in May.

The 24-year-old has struck 32 times in total across all competitions, proving to be the most devastating left-sided attacking player on the planet, and there is still so much more to come from him in his career.

8 Jorginho (Differdange 03)

32 goals

Plying his trade at Differdange 03 in Luxembourg, you can be forgiven for not exactly being an expert on their star striker, Jorginho.

His tally of 32 goals in only 35 matches puts him above such world-renowned names as Vinicius and Palmer, showing what a memorable year he has enjoyed in his own right.

7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

34 goals