Ange Postecoglou was crowned October's Premier League Manager of the Month after his side won all three matches to finish at the summit of the table.

The former Celtic boss became the first manager in PL history to win the first three awards available to him and the first to secure the opening three prizes from the start of a season.

That has prompted us at Football FanCast to take a look back through the history books to find out who has won the most Manager of the Month awards in Premier League history.

Without further ado, here is the list...

11 Sir Bobby Robson - Newcastle

6 awards

Sir Bobby Robson won six Manager of the Month awards during his five-year spell in charge of Newcastle United.

The former Barcelona boss joined the Tynesiders in September 1999 after Ruud Gullit resigned following a winless start to the campaign.

Robson immediately turned the club's fortunes around, as his side hit Sheffield Wednesday for eight, ending a goal drought at St James' Park.

He led the club back to stability and achieved a fourth-placed finish in the 2001/02 season, thus qualifying for the illustrious UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The Magpies became the first side ever to advance to the second group stage of the UCL after losing the opening three matches.

A third and fifth-placed finish ensued for Robson's men before departing in August 2004.

10 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

6 awards

Mikel Arteta has endured difficult spells during his reign at Arsenal but is now established as one of the best managers across the continent.

Four of his six Manager of the Month awards were acclaimed last season, as his side amassed 84 points, five points adrift of title-winners Manchester City.

Arsenal are again looking like genuine challengers for the league this season and currently sit third, one point off the Citizens at the summit.

The Spaniard is only really at the beginning of his fledgling managerial career, and will likely win a few more MotMs over the coming years.

2023/24 Premier League table # Team P W D L F A Points Form 1 Manchester City 12 9 1 2 32 12 28 LWWWD 2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 27 10 27 DWWDW 3 Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 27 WDWLW 3 Tottenham Hotspur 12 8 2 2 24 15 26 WWWLL

9 Sam Allardyce - Bolton, West Ham

6 awards

Sam Allardyce was Bolton Wanderers' manager for a remarkable seven-and-a-half years and won four MotM awards during the highly successful period.

Allardyce led The Wanderers to four consecutive top-eight Premier League finishes and even came close to securing an

Inconceivable Champions League spot in the 2004/05 season, as his side came a win away from achieving the feat.

The Dudley-born manager would go on to leave his post in April 2007 before going on to join West Ham United in 2011, winning a further two MotM prizes.

The Hammers gained promotion from the Championship in 2012 and established themselves as a top-flight mid-table outfit under his stewardship - which lasted four years.

8 Rafael Benítez - Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle

7 awards

Rafael Benítez won seven MotM awards during his glittering spell in England. The Spaniard acclaimed five of those at Liverpool, where he was in post for six years, winning four trophies, including the memorable 2005 Champions League in Istanbul.

Quite controversially, Benítez was appointed interim Chelsea boss in 2012 following the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo but won over sections of the support after triumphing in the Europa League, beating Benfica 2-1 in the final.

The Spaniard won one MotM prize with the West Londoners before winning his seventh in November 2018 during his tenure in charge of Newcastle United.

The 63-year-old is currently back in his home nation with Celta Vigo, though, his side are currently languishing in the bottom three, having won one of their opening 13 matches.

7 Martin O'Neill - Leicester, Aston Villa, Sunderland

8 awards

The former Republic of Ireland manager has worked in the Premier League with three different clubs and enjoyed great success with each.

Martin O'Neill's first break in England's top flight came with Leicester City in 1996 after guiding the club up from the Championship. His Foxes side achieved four consecutive top-10 finishes whilst claiming two League Cups.

A fruitful spell in charge of Aston Villa ensued after a four-year reign at Celtic and then a relatively brief period in the North East with Sunderland.

O'Neill won three MotM prizes with Leicester, four with Villa and one with the Black Cats.

6 Harry Redknapp - West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham

8 awards

Harry Redknapp is the only Premier League manager to have acclaimed the prize during five separate managerial spells, which is quite the record.

Redknapp's longevity and ability to adapt to changing environments were evinced throughout his 34-year career on the touchline.

His longest stint came at West Ham - where he first won the MotM prize - as he remained in post for almost seven years - a feat very hard to replicate nowadays.

West Ham achieved their best-ever Premier League finish during his reign, placing fifth in the 1998/99 campaign, thus securing qualification to the UEFA Cup after a 19-year absence from European football.

5 Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool

9 awards

Jürgen Klopp has completely transformed the fortunes of Liverpool since arriving in October 2015 and has cemented himself as one of the best managers in the world.

Klopp has won seven major honours during his eight-year tenure in charge of the Merseyside club and his side appear set to challenge again for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds sit second, one point adrift of league leaders Manchester City, with the pair due to face each other after the November international break.

A whopping nine MotM prizes have been collected by the German and it wouldn't at all be surprising to see him add a few more to that tally.

4 David Moyes - Everton

10 awards

Only three managers have won more MotM awards than West Ham United manager David Moyes, who actually won each of his 10 prizes with Everton.

Moyes was Toffees boss for over 11 years and led his side to nine top-eight finishes before becoming Manchester United manager in 2013, following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The Scotsman only lasted nine months at Old Trafford after being harshly sacked but rebuilt his career most prominently in East London with the Hammers, where he won the UEFA Conference League in 2023, ending the club's 43-year trophy drought.

Moyes has his critics, particularly for his brand of football, but he is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the division's history.

Only two managers have overseen more Premier League matches than the 60-year-old.

3 Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

11 awards

Pep Guardiola will certainly go down as one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport, having enjoyed a trophy-laden 15-year spell in the dugout so far.

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola implemented a revolutionary tiki-taka brand of football and won a colossal five Premier League titles, claiming 11 MotM awards along the way.

The Citizens won the treble last season, a triumph only achieved once in this country by Manchester United back in 1998/99.

The former Barca boss could create more history again this term, should his side win the title. It will be the first time in England's top-flight history a team has won four straight league championships.

City, at present, lie at the top of the table.

2 Arsene Wenger - Arsenal

15 awards

No manager in Premier League history has managed more matches than Arsene Wenger's astounding 828, and only one has collected more than his 15 MotM awards.

The Frenchman was appointed Arsenal boss in October 1996 and came in as a relative unknown but across his 22 years in charge, the Gunners became one of the most exciting and successful teams across the country.

Wenger won three Premier League trophies, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields during his stay in North London. Perhaps his most notable, and unprecedented, achievement came in 2004 when his side went a whole league season unbeaten - becoming 'The Invincibles'.

He also revolutionised the diet and nutrition facet of football in this country.

2003/04 Premier League table # Team P W D L F A Points 1 Arsenal 38 26 12 0 73 26 90 2 Chelsea 38 24 7 7 67 30 79 3 Manchester United 38 23 6 9 64 35 75 3 Liverpool 38 16 12 10 55 37 60

1 Sir Alex Ferguson - Manchester United

27 awards

No surprises here...

Sir Alex Ferguson won an astonishing 27 MotM prizes during his sparkling Manchester United career - which saw him acclaim a colossal 37 major honours, including 13 Premier League trophies.

The Scotsman is widely regarded as the greatest manager of all time and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with that notion.

Sir Alex oversaw 1476 matches for United with an extraordinary points-per-game ratio of 2.01 and was awarded a knighthood in 1999 for his services to the game.

Now aged 81, Sir Alex is still involved with the Red Devils as a board member, evincing his admirable commitment to the football club.

A true footballing legend.