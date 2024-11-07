A total of 169 different players from 40 different countries have won the Premier League Player of the Month award since the accolade's inception in 1994.

Some, like former West Ham United and Senegal striker Diafra Sakho, Norwich City and Finland legend Teemu Pukki, and Arsenal's Austrian cult hero Alex Manninger have won it just once, collecting the prize after enjoying unlikely purple patches.

Others, like Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and Peter Odemwingie (yes, really) have won the award on multiple occasions, proving that their good form was indeed no fluke.

With that being said, we have listed the seven players with the most Premier League Player of the Month awards in top-flight history.

7 Mohamed Salah

5 POTM awards

Given that he's been one of the Premier League's most outstanding players since his arrival at Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, it should come as no surprise that Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award on five occasions.

Three of those wins came in his debut season for the Reds, with the Egyptian first collecting the prize in November 2017 and in back-to-back months in February and March 2018.

Salah finished that season as the Premier League's runaway top scorer with 32 goals as Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth behind Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Salah also won the Premier League Player of the Month award in October 2021 and October 2023.

Mohamed Salah's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2017/18 November Liverpool 4 7 0 2017/18 February Liverpool 3 4 2 2017/18 March Liverpool 4 6 1 2021/22 October Liverpool 4 5 4 2023/24 October Liverpool 3 5 0

6 Robin van Persie

5 POTM awards

Robin van Persie is one of only 12 players in top-flight history to have won the Premier League Player of the Month award for two different clubs.

The Dutchman won it three times while playing for Arsenal in November 2005, October 2009 and October 2011, before winning it twice as a Manchester United player during his first season at Old Trafford.

Van Persie's final Player of the Month award in April 2013 was given to him after he scored six goals in four games, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa which secured United the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign in charge.

Robin van Persie's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2005/06 November Arsenal 3 3 0 2009/10 October Arsenal 4 2 3 2011/12 October Arsenal 4 7 1 2012/13 December Man Utd 6 5 2 2012/13 April Man Utd 5 6 0

5 Wayne Rooney

5 POTM awards

All five of Wayne Rooney's Premier League Player of the Month wins came during his time at Manchester United.

The Englishman, who is the top flight's third-highest scorer of all time with 208 goals, first scooped the award in February 2005 during his debut season at Old Trafford, in which he scored 11 league goals.

Rooney won the award again in December 2005, March 2006, October 2007 and January 2010.

Somehow, he didn't scoop the prize in either August or September 2011, despite scoring nine goals - including two hat-tricks - in United's opening five games of the 2011/12 season.

Wayne Rooney's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2004/05 February Man Utd 4 4 0 2005/06 December Man Utd 7 5 1 2005/06 March Man Utd 5 3 1 2007/08 October Man Utd 3 4 3 2009/10 January Man Utd 4 6 1

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

6 POTM awards

Widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace a football field, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar first spell in England with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals and winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

During that period, he was also named as the Premier League's Player of the Month on four occasions.

The Portuguese star's second spell at Old Trafford following his return to the club in 2021 wasn't quite so successful (nor long), but he was still recognised for his individual brilliance.

In the 2021/22 season, Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals and won the division's Player of the Month award on two occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2006/07 November Man Utd 5 2 0 2006/07 December Man Utd 6 7 2 2007/08 January Man Utd 4 6 1 2007/08 March Man Utd 5 5 3 2021/22 September Man Utd 3 3 0 2021/22 April Man Utd 4 5 0

3 Steven Gerrard

6 POTM awards

Steven Gerrard was Liverpool's most integral player for much of his 17-season spell at Anfield, scoring 120 Premier League goals from midfield and dragging the Reds from the abyss time after time.

For his efforts, the Englishman was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2006 and was the division's Player of the Month six times - firstly in March 2001 and lastly 13 years later in March 2014, when he shared the gong with Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez.

However, despite his best efforts, Gerrard was never able to guide Liverpool to a Premier League title, which he described as his biggest regret upon leaving the club in 2015.

"I would love to say that I have got the full collection, it would be the icing on the cake," he told Football Focus.

Steven Gerrard's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2000/01 March Liverpool 3 1 1 2002/03 March Liverpool 3 2 2 2004/05 December Liverpool 6 2 1 2005/06 April Liverpool 2 2 0 2008/09 March Liverpool 3 4 1 2013/14 March Liverpool 5 4 0

2 Sergio Aguero

7 POTM awards

Between 2011 and 2021, Sergio Aguero spearheaded Manchester City's transformation from newly wealthy title hopefuls to the division's most dominant team.

In 275 top-flight games for the Citizens, the Argentinian scored a mightily impressive 184 goals, firing the club to five titles.

He was named as the Premier League's Player of the Month on a joint-record seven occasions, firstly in October 2013 after scoring five goals in four games. His most recent award was in January 2020, shortly after netting the 350th goal of his professional career with a hat-trick against Newcastle United.

Sergio Aguero's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2013/14 October Man City 3 4 1 2014/15 November Man City 4 3 2 2015/16 January Man City 4 5 1 2015/16 April Man City 5 7 0 2017/18 January Man City 4 5 1 2018/19 February Man City 4 7 0 2019/20 January Man City 4 6 1

1 Harry Kane

7 POTM awards

Harry Kane may have never won a piece of team silverware during his career, but he's picked up plenty of individual accolades.

During his time in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, Kane won the Golden Boot three times and the PFA Young Player of the Year award once, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on six occasions.

The Englishman was also named as the Premier League Player of the Month seven times, including three times in one calendar year in 2017, collecting the award in February, September and December.

He won his final Player of the Month award in March 2022 after scoring four goals and providing two assists in four games for Antonio Conte's Spurs side.

Harry Kane's PL POTM awards Season Month Club Games Goals Assists 2014/15 January Tottenham 4 5 1 2014/15 February Tottenham 3 4 1 2015/16 March Tottenham 4 5 0 2016/17 February Tottenham 3 4 1 2017/18 September Tottenham 4 6 0 2017/18 December Tottenham 6 8 0 2021/22 March Tottenham 4 4 2