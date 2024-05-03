In Premier League football, where each pass and movement of the ball can determine the difference between winning and losing, there is a unique type of player whose accuracy and vision make them invaluable. These individuals are often the unsung heroes whose skill in offering assistance plays an equal role in the game as the goals themselves.

From huge names like Ryan Giggs to unsung heroes like James Milner, there truly have been some special milestones reached in the Premier League, and two of the top 10 still play in the top flight today.

Here, we take you through the top 10 for assists in the Premier League...

Players with the most Premier League assists Rank Player Assists 1 Ryan Giggs 162 2 Cesc Fàbregas 111 3 Kevin De Bruyne 110 4 Wayne Rooney 103 5 Frank Lampard 102 6 Dennis Bergkamp 94 7 David Silva 93 8 Steven Gerrard 92 9 James Milner 89 10 David Beckham 80 Data correct as of 2nd May 2024.

10 David Beckham

80 assists

Few players have had such a lasting impact on the Premier League's rich history as David Beckham.

During his tenure in the Premier League with Manchester United, Beckham racked up an outstanding 80 assists as a continuous menace capable of making inch-perfect passes into the danger zone whether in open play or dead-ball scenarios.

David Beckham's Premier League stats Appearances 265 Goals 62 Assists 80

9 James Milner

89 assists

Though he may not be as flashy as some of his peers, James Milner has quietly made a name for himself in the Premier League, especially when it comes to dishing up assists. Over the years, the Englishman, who is renowned for his adaptability and unwavering work ethic, has established himself as a trustworthy playmaker with 89 assists to his name.

Milner may be used as a full-back, winger or midfielder, and his ability to create opportunities for his teammates has always been a strong suit. This has seen him gain respect and affection from fans and teammates alike, as a crucial part of the teams he has represented in the top flight.

He has played for six different Premier League clubs in total: Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

James Milner's Premier League stats Appearances 634 Goals 55 Assists 89

8 Steven Gerrard

92 assists

Admired for his all-round skill on the field, Steven Gerrard was a midfield master who made a lasting impression on the Premier League with his captivating performances and leadership at Liverpool.

One of the most recognisable players in English football history, Gerrard was unmatched in his ability to control the flow of the game and exert influence over the proceedings. In addition to his ability to score vital goals and his strong midfield presence, Gerrard demonstrated his ability to create plays with his stellar Premier League assists tally of 92.

Steven Gerrard's Premier League stats Appearances 504 Goals 120 Assists 92

7 David Silva

93 assists

With his deft technique and inventive flair, David Silva, who was a magician with the ball at his feet, made a lasting impression on the Premier League. The Spaniard enthralled supporters with his ability to breach defences and make vital assists to teammates throughout his tenure in England, which saw his tally reach 93 in the top flight.

He was an important playmaker for Manchester City, helping them win numerous Premier League titles, which helped establish him as one of the best midfielders in the world.

David Silva's Premier League stats Appearances 309 Goals 60 Assists 93

6 Dennis Bergkamp

94 assists

During his brilliant time at Arsenal, Dennis Bergkamp, the Dutch master, dazzled the Premier League with his exquisite skills and cunning playmaking abilities. He was the definition of a creative genius on the field, known for his superb touch, vision and technical skill.

His 94 Premier League assists were crucial to Arsenal's achievements during his time in north London, including the Invincibles season. He left a lasting impression on the top flight as well, displaying his extraordinary talent every time he pulled on the red shirt of the Gunners.

Dennis Bergkamp's Premier League stats Appearances 315 Goals 87 Assists 94

5 Frank Lampard

102 assists

Frank Lampard is a Premier League legend who, with his goalscoring and brilliant midfield play, made his mark on English football history.

Known for his leadership and adaptability, Lampard was essential to Chelsea's success throughout his remarkable career, frequently making vital passes that resulted in goals, which saw him break the 100 mark for assists as he finished on 102, with the last of them coming in the colours of Manchester City.

He won multiple individual honours, including Premier League Player of the Season in 2004/05, as well as numerous Premier League titles.

Frank Lampard's Premier League stats Appearances 609 Goals 177 Assists 102

4 Wayne Rooney

103 assists

The Premier League will never forget the legacy that footballing prodigy Wayne Rooney left behind.

Rooney, who arrived on the scene as a youngster at Everton and immediately established himself as one of the league's most dangerous strikers, displayed a deadly blend of strength, talent and speed.

Opposition defenders had no way of keeping up with him because of his natural talent for scoring goals at critical times. However, he also excelled in a playmaking capacity and frequently assisted his teammates thanks to his exceptional vision and passing range, which saw him tally up 103 goals during his time in the English top flight.

Throughout his remarkable career, Rooney won multiple Premier League titles at Man Utd and received several individual honours, including the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Wayne Rooney's Premier League stats Appearances 491 Goals 208 Assists 103

3 Kevin De Bruyne

110 assists

Beyond just numbers, Kevin De Bruyne's influence on the Premier League is unparalleled; he personifies the modern midfield master.

As a constant menace for Manchester City in the final third, opposing teams in the Premier League have to fear him because of his devastating through balls and precise crosses that can open up defences.

He is now just one assist away from becoming the second-best provider in Premier League history...

Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League stats Appearances 256 Goals 68 Assists 110

2 Cesc Fabregas

111 assists

Cesc Fabregas made a lasting impression on the Premier League with his unmatched passing ability and vision as an essential part of the midfield machinery of multiple elite teams. During his tenure at Chelsea, he was instrumental in helping them secure two Premier League titles, as well as during his rise to stardom at Arsenal, which saw him introduce us to his knack for assists.

De Bruyne is breathing down his neck, but for now, only one man can claim to have created more Premier League goals than him.

Cesc Fabregas' Premier League stats Appearances 350 Goals 50 Assists 111

1 Ryan Giggs

162 assists

The pinnacle of durability and brilliance, Ryan Giggs played in the Premier League for an incredible 24 seasons, all while representing Manchester United. Regarded as one of the best wingers of all time, he captivated audiences with his lightning-fast speed, exceptional dribbling abilities and unparalleled adaptability.

His Premier League record of 162 assists is evidence of his inventiveness and long-lasting influence on the game. Throughout his remarkable career, Giggs was a key player in Manchester United's supremacy, helping the team win multiple league titles and create many special moments.

In addition to his astounding accomplishments, Giggs was revered by players and spectators for his unwavering devotion, professionalism and commitment.