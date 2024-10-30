The FA Cup gets underway this weekend as teams from lower down in the English football pyramid dream of making it to Wembley next spring.

Last year saw Manchester United claim their 13th FA Cup trophy, defeating Manchester City in the process. Premier League teams will wait until January to make their entrance to the 2024/25 competition, but will there be a few shocks before then?

Nothing quite beats the magic of the cup. Here's a look at the nine most successful clubs in the history of the competition.

fa-cup-2024-25-2
9 Blackburn Rovers

6 FA Cups

blackburn-rovers-transfers-outs-january-2024

Blackburn Rovers are currently the ninth-most successful team in the competition, despite their last victory coming back in 1928.

One of the founding members of the Football League, Blackburn won five FA Cups during the 19th century: 1884, 1885, 1886, 1890 and 1891. The club also won the English First Division in 1912 and 1914.

Since their last win nearly 100 years ago, Blackburn have reached the final just once, losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1960.

Blackburn Rovers' FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1884

Queen's Park

2-1

Sowerbutts, Forrest / Christie

1885

Queen's Park

2-0

Forrest, Brown

1886

West Brom

0-0

None

West Brom (replay)

2-0

Brown, Sowerbutts

1890

Sheff Wed

6-1

Townley (3), Walton, Southworth, Lofthouse / Mumford

1891

Notts County

3-1

Dewar, Southworth, Townley / Oswald

1928

Huddersfield

3-1

Roscamp (2), McLean / Jackson

8 Newcastle United

6 FA Cups

Sandro-Tonali-Newcastle-Gordon

The Magpies have the same number of titles as Blackburn, although they have reached a total of 13 finals in their history.

The club won all six of their cups between 1910 and 1955, which included a spell in the 50s that saw the Toon win three cups in four years.

Since that last success in 1955 - which is also the last time they won a major domestic honour - Newcastle reached the final three times in 1974, 1998 and 1999. While it is no shame in losing to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United on those occasions, the supporters will be hoping Eddie Howe can lead them to a first FA Cup in over 60 years.

Newcastle United's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1910

Barnsley

1-1

Rutherford / Tufnell

Barnsley (replay)

2-0

Shepherd (2)

1924

Aston Villa

2-0

Harris, Seymour

1932

Arsenal

2-1

Allen (2) / John

1951

Blackpool

2-0

Milburn (2)

1952

Arsenal

1-0

George Robledo

1955

Man City

3-1

Milburn, Mitchell, Hannah / Johnstone

7 Aston Villa

7 FA Cups

Ross-Barkley-Cash-Bailey-Aston-Villa

Aston Villa are ranked as the seventh-most successful team in the tournament, yet their last victory came in 1957.

Between 1894 and 1920, Villa won six league titles and six FA Cups, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the country. Under Unai Emery, the club are attempting to return to past glories, but it is certainly a surprise that they have only made two finals since their last triumph.

A narrow defeat to Chelsea in 2000 - the last final at the old Wembley - was followed up by a 4-0 loss to Arsenal 15 years later. The Premier League and Champions League may be the priority for Emery, but a cup win would endear him to the supporters even more.

Aston Villa's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1887

West Brom

2-0

Hunter, Hodgetts

1895

West Brom

1-0

Chatt

1897

Everton

3-2

Campbell, Wheldon, Crabtree / Bell, Boyle

1905

Newcastle

2-0

Hampton (2)

1913

Sunderland

1-0

Barber

1920

Huddersfield

1-0 (aet)

Kirton

1957

Man Utd

2-1

McParland (2) / Taylor

6 Manchester City

7 FA Cups

Man-City-Rico-Lewis-Haaland-Foden-Matheus-Nunes-Ake

Manchester City’s success in the FA Cup has been spread throughout their history. Indeed, each of their successes in the tournament have arrived in seven different decades.

They first won the trophy in 1904, before claiming another three wins by the end of the 1960s. The Etihad side then endured a drought of 42 years as Roberto Mancini led the club to their fifth success in 2011.

Under Pep Guardiola, the club have reached three finals in eight years, winning twice. Don’t be surprised to see their trophy count increase while the Spaniard is still in charge of the team.

Manchester City's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1904

Bolton

1-0

Meredith

1934

Portsmouth

2-1

Tilson (2) / Rutherford

1956

Birmingham

3-1

Hayes, Dyson, Johnstone / Kinsey

1969

Leicester

1-0

Young

2011

Stoke

1-0

Yaya Toure

2019

Watford

6-0

David Silva, Jesus (2), De Bruyne, Sterling (2)

2023

Man Utd

2-1

Gundogan (2) / Fernandes

5 Tottenham Hotspur

8 FA Cups

crystal-palace-tottenham-premier-league

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves fifth on this list, despite failing to win the trophy since 1991 and claiming only one major honour this century.

Considered cup specialists during their most successful period between the early 60s and early 80s, Spurs won five FA Cups during this spell, along with numerous other trophies. Tottenham notably became the first and only non-league club to win the competition when they did so in 1901.

Remarkably, since that victory over Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest 33 years ago, the north Londoners haven’t even made it back to Wembley for an FA Cup final.

Could Ange Postecoglou be the man to break this drought?

Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1901

Sheff Utd

2-2

Brown (2) / Priest, Bennett

Sheff Utd (replay)

3-1

Cameron, Smith, Brown / Priest

1921

Wolves

1-0

Dimmock

1961

Leicester

2-0

Smith, Dyson

1962

Burnley

3-1

Greaves, Smith, Blanchflower / Robson

1967

Chelsea

2-1

Robertson, Saul / Tambling

1981

Man City

1-1 (aet)

Hutchison og / Hutchison

Man City (replay)

3-2

Villa (2), Crooks / MacKenzie, Reeves

1982

QPR

1-1 (aet)

Hoddle / Fenwick

QPR (replay)

1-0

Hoddle

1991

Nottingham Forest

2-1 (aet)

Stewart, Walker og / Pearce
4 Liverpool

8 FA Cups

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool finals

Liverpool had to wait until 1965 to win their first FA Cup title, despite having won six First Division titles prior.

Bill Shankly led the Reds to another cup in 1974, yet only six have arrived since the Scot retired that year. Indeed, the Anfield side have won the competition just three times since the turn of the century.

The 2001 and 2006 finals saw the Merseyside club secure wonderful comebacks to defeat Arsenal and West Ham United respectively. Jürgen Klopp won his only FA Cup in 2022, as Chelsea were defeated on penalties in the final.

Liverpool's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1965

Leeds

2-1 (aet)

Hunt, St John / Bremner

1974

Newcastle

3-0

Keegan (2), Heighway

1986

Everton

3-1

Rush (2), Johnston / Lineker

1989

Everton

3-2 (aet)

Aldridge, Rush (2) / McCall (2)

1992

Sunderland

2-0

Thomas, Rush

2001

Arsenal

2-1

Owen (2) / Ljungberg

2006

West Ham

3-3 (aet)

Cisse, Gerrard (2) / Carragher og, Ashton, Konchesky

Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties

2022

Chelsea

0-0 (aet)

None

Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties

3 Chelsea

8 FA Cups

chelsea-fa-cup-wembley

Winning the same number of cups as Liverpool and Spurs, Chelsea’s success has come within a much shorter space of time.

Only 48 years separate their first success (1970) and their latest victory in the competition (2018), while the Blues have reached another eight finals in their history.

By losing against Liverpool in 2022, Chelsea became the first team in FA Cup history to lose three successive finals. Enzo Maresca has a big job on his hands, but winning the tournament could be the catalyst for future success.

Chelsea's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1970

Leeds

2-2 (aet)

Houseman, Hutchinson / Charlton, Jones

Leeds (replay)

2-1 (aet)

Osgood, Webb / Jones

1997

Middlesbrough

2-0

Di Matteo, Newton

2000

Aston Villa

1-0

Di Matteo

2007

Man Utd

1-0 (aet)

Drogba

2009

Everton

2-1

Drogba, Lampard / Saha

2010

Portsmouth

1-0

Drogba

2012

Liverpool

2-1

Ramires, Drogba / Carroll

2018

Man Utd

1-0

Hazard

2 Manchester United

13 FA Cups

Rasmus-Hojlund-Man-Utd-FA-Cup

13-time winners Manchester United have enjoyed plenty of success in the FA Cup, yet there have been a fair few shocks throughout too.

Sir Alex Ferguson won five FA Cup titles, with Sir Matt Busby winning two, yet the pair also lost finals. Bolton Wanderers defeated United in 1958 just months after the Munich Air Disaster, while Ferguson suffered defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

Erik ten Hag led the Old Trafford side to a stunning victory last season, prevailing 2-1 over Man City. The Dutchman has since been sacked, but can his successor win a record-equalling 14th title this campaign?

Manchester United's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1909

Bristol City

1-0

Sandy Turnbull

1948

Blackpool

4-2

Rowley (2), Pearson, Anderson / Shimwell, Mortensen

1963

Leicester

3-1

Law, Herd (2) / Keyworth

1977

Liverpool

2-1

Pearson, Greenhoff / Case

1983

Brighton

2-2 (aet)

Stapleton, Wilkins / Smith, Stevens

Brighton (replay)

4-0

Robson (2), Whiteside, Muhren

1985

Everton

1-0

Whiteside

1990

Crystal Palace (aet)

3-3

Robson, Hughes (2) / O'Reilly, Wright (2)

Crystal Palace (replay)

1-0

Martin

1994

Chelsea

4-0

Cantona (2), Hughes, McClair

1996

Liverpool

1-0

Cantona

1999

Newcastle

2-0

Sheringham, Scholes

2004

Millwall

3-0

Ronaldo, Van Nistelrooy (2)

2016

Crystal Palace

2-1 (aet)

Mata, Lingard / Puncheon

2024

Man City

2-1

Garnacho, Mainoo / Doku

1 Arsenal

14 FA Cups

aaron-ramsey-mikel-arteta-arsenal-fa-cup

Not only do Arsenal hold the record for the most wins in the competition, but alongside their north London rivals, they also have the joint record of seven consecutive final appearances without losing, stretching back to 2001.

Arsène Wenger won 7 of the club’s 14 triumphs in the tournament, which is also a record, losing just once in the final (2001).

The club have lost only seven finals in their history. The 2020 victory was the first trophy won by Mikel Arteta in his managerial career. While ending their 21-year league title drought will be the priority for the Spaniard, winning a 15th FA Cup for the north London side could be just as beneficial.

Arsenal's FA Cup final wins

Year

Opposition

Result

Goalscorers

1930

Huddersfield

2-0

James, Lambert

1936

Sheff Utd

1-0

Drake

1950

Liverpool

2-0

Lewis (2)

1971

Liverpool

2-1 (aet)

Graham, George / Heighway

1979

Man Utd

3-2

Talbot, Stapleton, Sunderland / McQueen, McIlroy

1993

Sheff Wed

1-1 (aet)

Wright / Hirst

Sheff Wed (replay)

2-1 (aet)

Wright, Linighan / Waddle

1998

Newcastle

2-0

Overmars, Anelka

2002

Chelsea

2-0

Parlour, Ljungberg

2003

Southampton

1-0

Pires

2005

Man Utd

0-0 (aet)

None

Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties

2014

Hull

3-2 (aet)

Cazorla, Koscielny, Ramsey / Chester, Davies

2015

Aston Villa

4-0

Walcott, Sanchez, Mertesacker, Giroud

2017

Chelsea

2-1

Sanchez, Ramsey / Costa

2020

Chelsea

2-1

Aubameyang (2) / Pulisic
