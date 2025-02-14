Manchester United are in desperate need of an overhaul to allow Ruben Amorim to be a success during his time as the club's manager.

The 40-year-old has only had one transfer window to make his impression on the side, undoubtedly needing a whole summer to part ways with players he doesn’t see in his plans, funding any new additions in the process.

However, his time at Sporting, where he won two league titles, is evidence he has the pedigree to achieve Premier League glory should the hierarchy decide to back him in the market.

Wholesale changes may be needed to the playing squad, especially considering their lowly league position of 13th place, with the Red Devils’ only chance to win a trophy now down to the Europa League.

Should Amorim achieve such a feat in the coming months, he would follow in the footsteps of one manager who claimed the title during his own time in charge at Old Trafford.

José Mourinho’s time as Man Utd manager

José Mourinho was appointed as United manager back in the summer of 2016, signing a three-year deal, winning the Community Shield against Leicester City in his first competitive game in charge.

The former Chelsea boss won two other trophies during his first season at the helm, winning the EFL Cup against Southampton, whilst claiming the Europa League title with a 2-0 triumph over Ajax.

However, his time in the post would come to a sour end, with many criticising his style of play, leading to Mourinho’s iconic rant stating he had won more Premier League titles than the other 19 managers combined.

He would eventually be sacked in December 2018, with three trophies next to his name, putting him up there with the most successful managers in the role after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The 62-year-old was given license to spend to aid his quest, with Amorim desperately needing to offload one of his additions at the next available opportunity.

The player who Amorim needs to offload at Man Utd

After his own appointment in November, Amorim has already demonstrated that he’s not afraid to be ruthless, something which United have desperately needed, excluding Marcus Rashford from his first-team plans.

The 40-year-old stated that his attitude needed to improve for him to consider reinstating him to the side, but subsequently loaned him to Aston Villa in the closing stages of the January window.

If he is to be a success at the Theatre of Dreams, he needs to continue in the same vein, finally offloading defender Victor Lindelof in the summer after his lack of impact in recent times.

The Swede joined under Mourinho’s guidance back in the summer of 2017, costing a whopping £31m, aiming to provide an immediate and long-term fix at centre-back.

Whilst he’s been a valuable member in certain phases of his career in the North West, with Mourinho dubbing him their “best player” at one stage, he’s unfortunately dropped down the pecking order in recent seasons with injuries hampering his progress.

Lindelof has only made nine appearances in 2024/25, only featuring twice since Amorim’s arrival - with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Victor Lindelof's stats by season at Man Utd Season Games Goals Assists 2017/18 29 0 0 2018/19 40 1 1 2019/20 47 1 1 2020/21 45 1 2 2021/22 35 0 2 2022/23 35 0 0 2023/24 28 1 1 2024/25 9 0 0 Total: 268 4 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

Given his lack of impact, coupled with his £120k-per-week contract, the boss needs to be brutal and allow the 30-year-old to depart the club for a new adventure - opening the door to a potential signing in that department in the coming months.

There’s no denying he’s been a loyal servant to the club, making over 250 appearances for the Red Devils, but ultimately, he’s no longer at the level required for a side pushing at the top of the table.

His earnings are also way too extortionate for his value to the current first team, with the Swede likely to be one of various departures between now and next season as Amorim looks to kickstart the United revolution.