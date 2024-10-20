One-time Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is relishing the chance to get current boss Erik ten Hag sacked after it emerged that he could have a massive role to play, according to a report.

Ten Hag secures much-needed Man Utd win vs Brentford

It appeared that Manchester United were ready to sack Ten Hag before the international break as a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham the week before compounded what had been a torrid start to the Premier League season.

However, draws against Porto in the Europa League and against Aston Villa at Villa Park saw the Dutchman keep hold of his job, while highly-touted replacement Thomas Tuchel found work elsewhere as he was appointed the new manager of the England national team, handing Ten Hag a lifeline.

He strengthened his grip on his job with another three points immediately after the international break as goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund helped the Red Devils come from behind to beat Brentford, moving them up to 11th in the process, six points outside the top four.

However, Ten Hag was wary of calling it a turning point, instead suggesting that it was the start of a process of building confidence in the squad.

"This team has the capacity to score very good goals. Today the two goals we scored were high quality and when you score and win you add confidence.

"At the start of the season we had some good performances but didn’t score enough, then everyone is negative. This result can help us, but it is only one win and we must build on it."

Now, a new report has revealed that Mourinho could well have something to say about the man now occupying the technical area he once stood in.

Ten Hag still possibly on the brink at Man Utd

That is according to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, who claims that Mourinho could have a major impact on Ten Hag's Man Utd future. That comes as Manchester United face Fenerbahce in their next outing, now managed by Mourinho and home to former Manchester United midfielder Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.

And though he picked up three points against Brentford, it is claimed that defeat in Turkey on Thursday could spell the "‘end of the road" for Ten Hag and that the game is "understood to be pivotal" for the United boss' future.

In true Mourinho fashion, it is added that the ex-Man Utd boss is "relishing the opportunity to compound the misery" on his fellow manager, who is still yet to beat Mourinho's best points tally with the Red Devils.

In fact, Ten Hag trails the Portuguese manager on win percentage and goals scored, while he has also seen his side concede more goals per game than his predecessor.

Jose Mourinho vs Erik ten Hag's PL records at Man Utd Erik ten Hag Jose Mourinho Games managed 84 93 Wins 44 50 Points per game 1.74 1.89 Win % 52.4% 54% Goals scored per game 1.45 1.63 Goals conceded per game 1.31 0.92

Could the 61-year-old be the man to put the final nail in Ten Hag's coffin at Old Trafford?