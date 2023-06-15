Leeds United have been a side never shy in front of goal, whether it be under the exceptional Marcelo Bielsa or even the struggling Jesse Marsch.

Even when trundling towards the drop last term, the Whites still managed to notch 48 goals, outscoring most of their relegation competition. This does mark a far cry from the 62 they scored during that imperious return to the top flight though.

However, recent reports have emerged suggesting that Rodrigo, their top scorer from that torrid later campaign, has a release clause of just €3.5m (£3m), making the Spaniard ripe for the plucking from Elland Road.

A huge chunk of that aforementioned figure could be set to depart.

Given he was initially bought for £27m, the club are set to make a monumental loss on the 32-year-old who offered a brief glimmer of hope throughout a dark and depressing year in Yorkshire.

To offset such financial failures, the 49ers will have to be shrewd in this summer window, likely scouring from within the Championship or the free-agent market to find their deals.

Fortunately, an option within the latter has come to light, with soon-to-be departing Lyon forward Moussa Dembele free from his £51k-per-week contract this summer, and reportedly on the list of Leeds' new ownership.

Could Moussa Dembele replace Rodrigo at Leeds United?

Having scored 13 league goals for a relegated side, Rodrigo has already proven himself a fine asset more than capable of starring in the top flight. His exit is almost a guarantee given the tiny fee attached to him.

However, this French forward could perhaps pose a fine alternative, despite the statistics of late suggesting a recent loss of form.

Just three goals in 23 Ligue 1 showings are a harsh indicator, given the form of Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him. The 26-year-old has only started eight games in the league.

As the machine-like striker in the season prior, he showcased his true talents by finding the net on 21 occasions, proving himself more than capable of leading the line. When handed confidence and a run of games, the former Celtic man has proven his talent in front of goal.

That spell in Scotland, where he would score 51 goals in just 94 games, saw Brendan Rodgers rush to praise him. The currently out-of-work manager claimed:

"Moussa has everything with his power and pace. It was a different sort of system and the boys looked a real threat and linked up really well.

“His opponent at centre-back was strong but Moussa is so powerful with ability, touch and work rate. He was excellent. I am very pleased to have him back and his contribution."

With the 49ers having inherited something of a mess in this Leeds team, still licking their wounds from a relegation that three different managers could not halt, they could offer some clarity by making a confident first foray into the market.

Not only would it mark a huge statement of intent, but it would also offer an immediate replacement should Rodrigo exit Elland Road.