Arsenal might have shifted their prime focus for this upcoming transfer window, and are already making plans to secure the man to fill Mikel Arteta's void.

What's the latest on Moussa Diaby to Arsenal?

That's according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who offered a supplementary verdict on Edu's reported pursuit of Moussa Diaby.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger has enjoyed a standout year in Germany, and could well have earned his big move now with plenty of suitors across Europe.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT, when asked if the youngster would once again be a target for English clubs: "Yes, I think so. With regards to Arsenal specifically, we know that the right-sided forward position was a priority area in January.

"And last summer, remember they tried to sign Raphinha. They tried to not necessarily sign but there was definite interest in Moussa Diaby. I would expect that interest to still be there come the summer. But look, he will have other suitors as well."

It is expected the trickster will only be sold for €80m (£69m).

Can Moussa Diaby emulate Mohamed Salah?

With both starring on the same flank, it is hard not to draw comparisons between the Frenchman and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, for their goalscoring instincts from out wide.

The Egyptian, who moved to Anfield back in 2017, has quickly become a surprise sensation in front of goal on his way to scoring 186 goals in 305 games and becoming the club's record Premier League scorer, surpassing Robbie Fowler.

His ability to drift inside from his right wing, onto that favoured left foot, has often proven devastating for opposition defences. This season, in what has arguably been one of his toughest on Merseyside, has still seen the 30-year-old hit 46 goal contributions in all competitions.

Diaby too boasts this same skillset though, of blistering speed and a lethal left foot when he cuts infield. The former has even been outlined by journalist Aaron Stokes, who lauded his "electrifying pace" just last summer.

The 23-year-old has been similarly prolific this term, recording 25 goal contributions across 48 appearances. Not only is he a consistent goalscorer, but he is a reliable starter who always performs at such a high level.

This is further emphasised through his 7.15 average rating for this campaign, with his 1.8 key passes per game continuing to draw comparisons with the equally creative Liverpool man.

FBref serves to cap off their shared attributes by putting Salah atop Diaby's similar players model, cementing the latter as a potential successor to such immense success in the English game. If he could become half as proficient as the man Jurgen Klopp branded a "Liverpool legend," then this would already mark a deal worth making.

Journalist Alex Barker supported such fine figures with the claim that he had been a "demon" last year too, deserving of his big move elsewhere.

Whilst Bukayo Saka has shone this season from the right, finishing the season on 25 goal contributions in the league too, this move could not only provide integral additional competition for the man who featured in every league game again, but allow the Frenchman's versatility to cover a number of roles without Arteta having to see the quality decline.