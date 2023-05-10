Arsenal have put up an almighty fight in their battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title. However, with the current form of Pep Guardiola's men, there seems no stopping them as the season reaches its conclusion.

That period in April where the Gunners oversaw three straight draws surrendered their chances of glory, as they lacked the cutting edge in decisive moments and were without the necessary options from the bench to truly push them over the line.

If they are to make that next step and truly topple the unflappable Cityzens, Mikel Arteta will know that this summer has to be a big one.

Arsenal transfer news - What's the latest on Moussa Diaby?

Sacrifices will have to be made in order to reach the required level, and as The Sun is suggesting, one of their starring players might have to make way in the coming window in order to capture one of Europe's brightest young talents.

With just one year remaining on his £120k-per-week deal, and links with a move for Declan Rice refusing to die down, perhaps Bayer Leverkusen's desire to sign Granit Xhaka could afford sporting director Edu Gaspar the chance to instead sign Moussa Diaby.

A longstanding interest in the French winger gives way to the German outfit's desire to acquire the 30-year-old, and all signs point towards this being a profitable swap deal for all those involved. Especially considering the £88.5m asking price they gave in January for the 23-year-old.

How has Moussa Diaby played this season?

Having quietly starred in the Bundesliga for many years now, it seems this season the speedster has converted his petrifying physical assets into tangible success.

With nine goals and nine assists in just 30 league matches, the left winger has terrorised almost every defence he has come up against with his pace and trickery. Such potency has led football writer Jack Grimse to dub him "electric", with journalist Julien Froment supplementing this claim by branding him a "danger".

For comparison, across all competitions he actually boasts the same number of goal contributions as Bukayo Saka; outperforming that of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus too.

To add this kind of firepower to an already fluid and frightening front line would be devastating, but losing Xhaka would also be a blow, given his immense transformation over the last year.

The Swiss international has enjoyed a year of redemption, endearing himself to Arsenal supporters once more with mesmeric performances from the engine room. His 7.02 average rating is upheld through his five goals and seven assists, via Sofascore, although Rice would mark a more than capable alternative.

His average rating instead stands at 7.21, with just three goals and two assists, also per Sofascore.

Although losing their midfield general would be tough, for the progression of the team into a younger, more impressive model, perhaps this is a necessary sacrifice to make them truly capable of beating their Manchester rivals.