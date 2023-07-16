Arsenal could be set to hijack the pursuit of a Premier League rival, and in turn, massively bolster their own attacking ranks.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

Despite Aston Villa's continued efforts to tempt Moussa Diaby to join Unai Emery, recent claims have surfaced that now link the Gunners with a potential swoop.

Having finally announced deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber over the weekend, to supplement the earlier signing of Kai Havertz, an exciting age is now being ushered into north London by Mikel Arteta. Should he now capture this French speedster too, it poses a true threat for the rest of the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, writer Christian Falk has since noted: "Arsenal have been focusing on him since a month ago, perhaps even a year. Newcastle also, so they for me at the moment, are the two clubs, which are really, really hot.

"Aston Villa would be so interesting for him at the moment, and it's a chance to show the Premier League what he can do. Diaby’s club have now signed Jonas Hoffman, a German national team player, and he’s playing in his position.

"So you see that now they know that Diaby will leave, they want to sell him to get money from this transfer. So I think this is also a player who is getting hot in the next weeks.”

What positions can Moussa Diaby play?

The 24-year-old would arrive as an ideal asset to integrate into this Gunners squad, given his billing as a highly versatile winger who can play on both flanks, up front and even drop into attacking midfield.

However, it is much more than just this ability to cover multiple roles that make him such an exciting and well-admired prospect.

Last season for Bayer Leverkusen he would record 14 goals and assist a further 11 across all competitions, matching Bukayo Saka's league tally for that campaign too. Given how celebrated the England international has been, these are impressive figures for a man featuring in a side that only finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

Such a stellar season could often be written off as a fluke though, had he not posted an even more impressive 31 goal contributions the year before that. His rapid development into one of Europe's most sought-after wide men has been meteoric, with a move to north London sure to compound that elevation.

Journalist Aaron Stokes emphasised this superiority as he willed the Magpies to make a move, writing on Twitter: "31 G/A in 42 games last season, electrifying pace, good with both feet + fearless on the ball. A remarkable deal if they persuade Bayer to sell + the player to join."

For the reported £50m that the German club will demand, this surely marks a no-brainer for Arteta, especially given that the two have already completed one deal this summer by allowing Granit Xhaka to join Xabi Alonso's side.

Whilst the Swiss international endured a turbulent period at the Emirates, in the end, he came good to actually become something of a fan favourite. His 14 goal contributions in his final league season went a long way towards repairing any fractures that remained after his 2019 dispute, as he turned around a career that at times seemed lost.

Having brought him in from the Bundesliga in 2016 on a £30m deal, in a move that can now be described as a masterclass given how instrumental he has been throughout Arteta's steady revolution, a swoop for Diaby from this same division could see this replicated as they once again seek to strike up a deal with Leverkusen.