Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side snatched a late winner to collect all three points at the Vitality stadium, creeping up to seventh in the Premier League table, with seven points after four games played.

Chelsea held 67% possession but struggled to create, only managing to generate 0.78 xG, compared to Bournemouth's 1.78 xG (this includes their penalty). But it was late quality in the box from a substitute that made the difference.

A late winner from Christopher Nkunku, scoring in the 86th minute secured the victory for the Blues. Nkunku is now on three goals for the season in all competitions, despite having limited minutes in the Premier League, totaling 80 league minutes, and 228 minutes overall.

Pedro Neto's poor performance

Pedro Neto was taken off at halftime, having struggled to make his mark on the game. Just 25 touches, including losing possession 10 times, and only managing a 67% pass accuracy, it wasn't quite coming off for the Portuguese wide man.

The Portugal international was given a 4/10 rating by GOAL, labeling the winger as 'anonymous' in the game. The 24-year-old has struggled to make a big impact since joining the Blues this summer, totaling 237 minutes played so far, and only clocking one assist.

Neto made 24 appearances for Wolves in all competitions last season, scoring three goals, and providing 11 assists, totaling 1,729 minutes played.

Jadon Sancho's Chelsea debut

Jadon Sancho made a huge difference when being subbed on for Neto at halftime, providing the winning assist to Nkunku, and gaining himself a 7/10 match rating from GOAL, despite only playing 45 minutes.

The 24-year-old looked confident and motivated in his cameo, despite struggling in the last few seasons for Manchester United. After joining the Red Devils, Sancho only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for the club.

Sancho vs Neto stats against Bournemouth Stat Sancho Neto Minutes 45 45 Assists 1 0 Touches 39 25 Dribble Attempts 2/4 1/2 Accurate Passes 24/28 10/15 Pass Completion % 86% 67% Key Passes 2 1 Ground Duels Won 2/4 1/2 Stats taken from SofaScore

You can see from the stats that Sancho had a much bigger impact on the game, with more touches, more key passes, more dribble attempts, more ground duels won, and, of course, providing the assist for Nkunku.

The English wizard showed poise on the ball, committing opposition defenders, dragging them out to defend him wide, playing lovely incisive passes into dangerous areas, and beating his man when he had the chance, all things Neto struggled to do in the first half.

That level of temperament and IQ of Sancho was perhaps the most impressive; knowing when to recycle play, when to commit his fullback in a 1v1, and when to release the ball to a teammate in a better position than him (usually after dragging a defender out to him).

Sancho has surely done enough to start the next game for Chelsea, picking up the man of the match award, and really showing Maresca what he can offer on that left-wing.

Therefore, the manager must finally unleash the summer signing from the start for the first time when the Blues next take to the pitch against West Ham United next weekend.