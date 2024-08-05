Celtic shot straight to the top of the Scottish Premiership table on the opening weekend with a convincing 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Hoops were never in much danger of dropping points in the match as they marched on to the victory in impressive style, despite only one new signing - Kasper Schmeichel - in the starting XI.

Goals from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn, and Anthony Ralston secured all three points for the Scottish giants at Parkhead, in an enjoyable afternoon for Brendan Rodgers.

Matt O'Riley popped up with an assist but it still remains to be seen if he will still be a Celtic player when the summer transfer window slams shut.

Speculation over Matt O'Riley's future

Chelsea are the latest team to have been linked with an interest in the Denmark international, who did not go to the European Championship with his country.

Southampton and Atalanta have also been touted with an interest in the former MK Dons central midfielder, with the former said to be plotting a new bid for his services.

Sky Sports reported earlier this summer that the Scottish giants are looking for a club-record transfer fee to sanction his departure, which means more than £25m coming into the club if he leaves.

Whilst, understandably, supporters and Rodgers may be concerned about his potential departure, the clash with Kilmarnock showed that Celtic may already have their new superstar to step into the limelight if O'Riley does move on.

Reo Hatate's outstanding midfield display

Hatate missed 40 matches through injury for club and country last season, which limited his impact on the pitch, but he could be set for a huge campaign for the Hoops if he can stay fit.

The Japan international produced a stunning performance against Kilmarnock in the middle of the park and could emerge from O'Riley's shadow as the new superstar for Rodgers.

He opened the scoring for Celtic in impressive fashion with an incredibly composed first touch and low drive into the bottom left corner in the first half.

Vs Kilmarnock Matt O'Riley Reo Hatate Pass accuracy 82% 86% Big chances created 1 1 Assists 1 0 Goals 0 1 Duels won 5/11 4/7 Possession lost 19x 16x Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the rest of his display in midfield was also impressive as he won a higher percentage of his duels in comparison to O'Riley and produced two goals and 'big chances' created combined, compared to his fellow midfielder's one.

Hatate, who scored three goals and provided four assists in just 12 league starts last term, could thrive as an attacking force for the Hoops if he is made to be the main man - should the Danish ace move on.

The 26-year-old ace, who was handed an 8/10 rating by Glasgow World's Ben Banks on Sunday, has shown plenty of promise as a midfielder who can score and assist goals, in limited minutes last term and against Kilmarnock on the opening day.

O'Riley being sold to Southampton, Chelsea, or Atalanta could open the door for him to rise up and shine as the team's new superstar, due to his already-impressive attacking qualities and proven quality at Premiership level.