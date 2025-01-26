The January transfer window still has just over a week left to run and Glasgow Rangers are still reportedly looking at potential deals, for this month and for the summer.

Rafael Fernandes recently arrived on loan from Lille, with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, but did not make his debut in the 3-1 win over Dundee United on Sunday.

However, the Light Blues are yet to bring in a frontline signing to come in as an immediate starter and upgrade for the squad, with the young defender their only addition of the window to date.

The Gers beat Dundee United 3-1, partly thanks to the stunning strike from Cyriel Dessers above, but they are in the market for another signing, with a player from the other side in Dundee on their radar - Lyall Cameron.

Rangers' interest in Lyall Cameron

The Daily Mail recently reported that Rangers are interested in a deal to sign the 22-year-old starlet when his contract at Dundee expires in the summer.

Clement and technical director Nils Koppen are looking to strike a pre-contract agreement this month ahead of a move for him in the summer, although Aberdeen are also in the running and want to convince him to join them over making the switch to Ibrox.

Cameron has scored five goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee so far this season as an attacking or central midfield player.

Whilst he is out of contract, Rangers would still need to pay a compensation fee and wages for the 22-year-old Scottish whiz, which means that he would not come as cheap as advertised with his expiring deal.

Koppen could save the club's money, however, after another excellent performance from Ianis Hagi on Sunday proved that he has what it takes to be a star for the Gers moving forward.

Ianis Hagi's performance against Dundee United

The Romania international was not in Clement's plans, due to a contract dispute, at the start of the season and there may, therefore, have been transfer plans drawn up for the future without him being part of it.

His current deal is up at the end of the season but the manager reportedly wants to keep hold of the attacking midfielder and, hopefully, they can agree an extension with him, which would allow them to move on from Cameron and save money on a new signing.

Hagi has scored one goal and provided five assists, along with five 'big chances' created in 11 starts in the Premiership so far this season, with his latest assist coming for Robin Propper on Sunday.

Ianis Hagi Vs Dundee United Minutes 85 Touches 72 Key passes 3 Dribbles completed 2 Assists 1 Shots 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the mercurial playmaker was all-action, with dribbles, shots, touches, and chances created, in the win over Dundee United.

Hagi takes responsibility in matches by demanding the ball and trying to make things happen, which makes him an influential figure for Rangers week-in-week-out.

He has proven himself to be a reliable contribution in the final third and has established himself as a regular starter, which is why Koppen could save Rangers money by moving on from Cameron and trying to negotiate a new deal with Hagi.