Tis' the season for Newcastle United, who are flying high through the festive period and continued their hot streak of form with a commanding victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It's been an imperfect season, but Eddie Howe's side have shown character and quality in equal measure across these crucial recent weeks, reorienting themselves at a point that would have sparked calamity, had fortunes not been turned.

Brentford were dispatched in the Carabao Cup, while Ipswich Town and Leicester City were put to the sword in the top flight before Unai Emery's side made the trip to Tyneside.

Newcastle's best players vs Villa

Ever since PIF arrived, Newcastle have sought to raise their station in the footballing world. They've been great and have enjoyed some highs, but PSR has stifled progress in 2024.

However, deft decision-making saw the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak kept at St. James' Park at the expense of prospects Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

With emphatic performances such as this one against Villa, it seems to be a brilliant move. Isak and Gordon got themselves on the scoresheet while Guimaraes's crazy goal was chalked off after a VAR intervention.

It was comprehensive and cultured. The Magpies were aided by Jhon Duran's red card after the half-hour mark, but then they were also one goal to the good at that point.

The fluency and slickness on show come from one centrepiece in particular. Indeed, Sandro Tonali is flourishing in the deep-placed midfield spot and was Howe's unsung hero this afternoon.

Sandro Tonali's resurgence continues

Tonali has made steady steps toward the highest rung of the Newcastle ladder this season, having spent most of the past year suspended due to betting breaches.

The £55m acquisition from AC Milan has now completed 19 appearances this term, scoring two goals and serving two more, and though his effort against the Villans wasn't the flashiest, he proved that he is a fundamental part of this new-look Newcastle system.

The Chronicle Live's Lee Ryder thought so, remarking that the Italian 'sparkled like a festive wine.' Tonali was praised for his ball-playing and command in the engine room, supercharging Howe's team and allowing those such as the rampant Joelinton to find space and security to wreak chaos.

Sandro Tonali - Stats vs Aston Villa (26/12/24) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 89 Pass accuracy 64/74 (86%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 0 (0) Tackles + interceptions 3 Total duels (won) 9 (6) Stats via Sofascore

Statistical data as an individual entity can be misleading. It would seem that Tonali's match metrics present an average and uninspiring picture, but the eye test reveals plenty. He was the glue in the middle who made it all tick.

Sky Sports' Keith Downie even hailed the Italian's impact in the deeper, more controlling role, saying: "Tonali in the number six has (sic) changed the whole dynamic of the team."

Long may it continue. Tonali's elegance is fused with a combative and tenacious side that denotes his long-term success in the Premier League.

Interest in the 25-year-old is ramping up; Newcastle have reluctantly considered Tonali's not-too-distant sale to placate the latest PSR plague.

Whether it will happen is another matter entirely. But if Tonali continues to produce such impactful results, the Newcastle transfer team's shrewdness and wherewithal may be called into play.

Because, come on now, he surely can't be allowed to play elsewhere.