So far so good for Arne Slot. Liverpool have won both of their opening Premier League fixtures and have yet to concede, but a trip to Old Trafford marks one of the most significant occasions of the campaign.

Manchester United have not started the season in the finest of form but that all goes out of the window in Europe's pre-eminent derby, with the arch-rivals pitted against each other and hoping to give their season the early boost that comes from a momentous result in this particular fixture.

With Arsenal dropping points at home against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool will hope to claim an advantage and silence the Theatre of Dreams.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool were pretty quiet throughout the summer, with Federico Chiesa joining for an initial £10m fee this week in what was the only senior incoming at Anfield.

It's an exciting signing but Slot has revealed that the dynamic winger is not expected to take part, instead honing his skills throughout the looming international break.

Curtis Jones is the sole injury absence, and though Liverpool are not likely to throw Chiesa into the thick of things on the right flank, there's a certain winger who might fancy his chances...

Mohamed Salah's record vs Manchester United

Salah is a fine scorer of goals - one of the very best in Premier League history. Since signing for Liverpool from Roma in a £34m deal, he has bagged 213 across 351 appearances, winning the whole gamut and adding 90 assists.

He might now be 32 years old but the esteemed Egyptian has started life under Slot with a resounding bang, scoring and assisting against Ipswich Town on the opening game of the campaign before netting once again last weekend, at home against Brentford.

You wouldn't bet against him scoring against the Red Devils, indeed boasting the most remarkable record against today's opposition.

Mohamed Salah: Record vs Manchester United Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 13 11 4 FA Cup 2 3 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Chiesa might not quite be ready to be unleashed on English shores, but Salah will hold down the fort and will do so with the incredible style that has established him as one of the greatest forwards of his generation.

However, he might not actually prove to be the most important winger against Erik ten Hag's men. Indeed, Luis Diaz might just find himself proving the star performer.

Why Luis Diaz could be the difference-maker

Diaz, who signed in a £37m move from Porto, ebbed and flowed throughout the 2023/24 campaign but he was nearly always fit and raring to go. Still, 13 goals and five assists across 51 matches in all competitions left something to be desired.

His fleet-footedness and 110% work ethic make him a pillar of Liverpool's team, but if he can keep on playing like he did last weekend, against Brentford, then he could be set for his best season yet as a Redman.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle handed the Colombian an 8/10 match rating for his efforts, writing: 'Hounded the Brentford defence during the opening quarter with direct running and took his goal well. Remained a danger and played ball in for the second.'

Luis Diaz: Premier League Form Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 37 (32) 2 (2) Goals 8 1 Assists 5 1 Touches* 43.8 47.0 Shots (on target) 2.5 (0.9) 3.0 (1.0) Big chances missed 13 1 Pass completion 85% 92% Key passes* 1.8 3.5 Dribbles* 1.8 3.0 Ball recoveries* 3.4 5.0 Total duels won* 4.6 7.0 Stats via Sofascore

It's early days, of course, but Diaz, hailed as a "livewire" by journalist Peter Hall, is performing at a superior level to that of last season, with his combativeness and ball-carrying ability evident through his duel success and dribbling metrics.

Man United's backline was exposed last week, during their defeat against Brighton, and Diaz could inflict significant damage through such qualities.

Liverpool have stepped into a new era, but with forwards like Diaz and Salah, the club might just prevail against their biggest rivals.