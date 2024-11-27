It has been an incredibly tough season for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far. They are 17th in the Premier League and have just nine points to their name. This has, unsurprisingly, put pressure on manager Gary O’Neil, although that has somewhat lifted after the last couple of games.

Wins for the Old Gold have been like London buses in 2024/25. They went ten games without a victory, and have since won their next two on the bounce. Southampton were the first team they beat, overcoming them 2-0, before a fantastic 4-1 thrashing over Fulham at Craven Cottage sealed three points once more.

The star of the show in both of those games and, indeed, all season, has been Matheus Cunha.

Cunha’s stats in 2024/25

It has been an extraordinary campaign so far for Cunha, despite Wolves’ dire performances for the majority of the season. The Brazilian has scored seven goals and has three assists to his name in 12 appearances to date.

The last four games have seen the Old Gold attacker go on a simply incredible run of form. He has scored four goals and registered three assists. That includes two goals and an assist away to the Cottagers last time out.

Cunha’s numbers are on a whole new level this season. He had 12 goals and seven assists to his name in 32 top-flight games in 2023/24 but is already just nine goal involvements away from that tally after 12 appearances.

As per FBref, he is one of just 18 players in the entirety of Europe’s big five leagues to have double figures for domestic goal involvements and one of six in the Premier League.

One of the most impressive things about the Brazilian attacker is his versatility. This season, O’Neil has played him in five different positions across the front line, and he has registered a goal or assist in three of them. He is an incredibly adaptable player.

Whilst Cunha is arguably the Old Gold’s best player, he might not end up being their next big sale. The Midlands club will no doubt do everything they can to keep hold of him and instead might sell another Brazilian in the squad first.

Wolves’ next major sale

The player in question here is Joao Gomes. Although the 23-year-old versatile midfielder does not have the same impact as Cunha from a goal involvements perspective, he is a key player for O’Neil.

This term, the young warrior has started all 12 times in the Premier League for the Midlands club and has managed to get on the scoresheet twice, grabbing an assist too, including one of each against Fulham.

If there is one thing that can be said about the Brazil international, it is that he is a fantastic ball-winner, having been described as “tenacious” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. According to Squawka, Gomes has won 5.6 ground duels and makes an average of 5.6 ball recoveries per game this term.

Interestingly, those numbers, like several of his other defensive stats, stack up well against Rodri’s 2023/24 stats.

The Ballon d’Or winner is undoubtedly one of the finest midfielders on the planet, and last season won 4.5 ground duels and made 7.2 ball recoveries per game. They really are similar statistically, showing Gomes' quality.

Gomes vs. Rodri defensive stats compared Stat (per 90) Gomes 2024/25 Rodri 2023/24 Tackles made 3.6 2.2 Ground duels won 5.6 4.5 Duels won 6 6.2 Ground duel success rate 48.46 55.73 Ball recoveries 5.8 7.2 Stats from Squawka

There were reports over summer that the £30k per week star was a target for Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News reported in early August that the Red Devils were interested in the Wolves number eight, and said he had a value of £38m.

That is a sale that could certainly be considered the Old Gold’s next big departure. Not only would they be losing a key player, but they would be doubling their money, after signing him for £15m in January 2023.

Wolves will surely want to do everything in their power to keep hold of Gomes, but with the likes of United showing previous interest, they might not be able to keep hold of him for much longer.