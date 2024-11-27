Tottenham Hotspur might just be the most inconsistent team in the Premier League.

In the last month or so, Ange Postecoglou's side have handed Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town their first wins of the season while then demolishing Aston Villa 4-1 and, most impressively, embarrassing Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad.

Fans will be hoping that the unexpected result against Pep Guardiola's juggernaut will see the North Londoners embark on a run of good form, and based on the performances of their players in that game, we wouldn't be surprised if that happens.

From top to bottom, Postecoglou's starting lineup reminded the rest of the league just how good they are, and there's one player in the Australian's squad who's beginning to look like Tottenham's answer to Martin Odegaard.

Spurs' creative midfield talent

Before we get onto the player in question, let's examine a few of the other creative midfielders exceeding expectations for Spurs this season, starting with someone who loves playing at the Etihad, Dejan Kulusevski.

Now, the Swedish maestro did start off the right of Dominic Solanke for the game on Sunday but has mainly played in midfield this season, and to say he's adapted to life in the middle of the park well would be a colossal understatement.

Of his eight goal involvements this season, six of them have come in central or attacking midfield roles, and according to FBref, which compares players in Europe's top five leagues, the former Juventus ace sits in the top 1% of midfielders for expected assists, touches in the opposition's penalty area and the top 4% for shot-creating actions, per 90.

Another of the club's midfield gems who hasn't been quite as impressive as Kulusevski but has still shown glimpses of promise is fellow Swede Lucas Bergvall.

The 18-year-old has only played 325 minutes of first-team action so far, but in that, the "uber-complete" talent, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, has provided two assists and shown more than enough for fans to get excited about just how good he'll be a few years down the line.

That said, neither he nor his older compatriot are looking like the club's answer to Odegaard. That accolade goes to another creative midfielder.

Spurs' own Odegaard

So, it's probably fairly obvious at this point that the Spurs ace who is Ange's own Odegaard is, of course, James Maddison, whom FOTmob now value at €75m, which is £63m.

The Englishman was once heavily compared to the Norwegian in 2021 when it looked as if Arsenal were trying to decide which one to sign, and while things haven't been all plain sailing for the former Foxes star in North London, he's starting to show that he can be just as good.

For example, like the former Real Madrid wonderkid, he's just as adept at scoring goals as he is creating them, as evidenced by his Lilywhites tally of nine goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances, compared to 11 goals and 14 assists in 55 appearances for the Norwegian in the same period.

Moreover, while the Drammen-born dynamo is the Gunners' captain, Postecoglou made the 27-year-old "magician," as dubbed by analyst Statman Dave, one of the club's co-vice-captains last summer, which is about the most he could do with Son Heung-min still in the side.

Furthermore, Maddison's leadership qualities were on show in the match against City, as he maintained his composure, scored two goals and continued to lead by example as the game progressed.

Finally, when we look at their underlying creative numbers from the entirety of last season, as the Arsenal man has missed so much of this season, we see that, once again, the pair are incredibly similar.

For example, according to FBref, they rank very closely in several important metrics, including non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, key and live passes, shot and goal-creating actions and passing accuracy, all per 90.

Maddison vs Odegaard 23/24 Statistics per 90 Maddison Odegaard Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.47 0.55 Progressive Carries 2.65 2.45 Progressive Passes 10.0 9.45 Passing Accuracy 84.3% 80.7% Key Passes 2.97 2.83 Live Passes 55.0 55.8 Shot-Creating Actions 6.41 6.79 Goal-Creating Actions 0.67 0.80 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 PL Season

Ultimately, while there are times Maddison fades out of games, his unreal innate talent is undeniable, and as he continues to improve this season, it will become more apparent that he is Postecoglou and Spurs' answer to Odegaard.